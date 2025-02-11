DrupZ features Stunna Dior on ‘By You (Mi Ne Woa)’ – Out February 14th

DrupZ is set to kick off 2025 with the release of his highly anticipated opening single, By You (Mi Ne Woa), on February 14th, perfectly timed to celebrate the Valentine’s season.

Produced by DJ FortuneDJ and mixed and mastered by Humbler Studios, this track promises to captivate listeners worldwide with its enchanting melodies and powerful lyrics.

The song features an exciting collaboration with American-based rapper and Ghanaian Northern Princess, Stunna Dior, whose unique style adds an unforgettable touch to the track.

Portrait of DrupZ

The chemistry between DrupZ and Stunna Dior is palpable, making this release a must-listen.

Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video, directed by American Executive Producer and Artist Kobe Benn, alongside Ghanaian creative brand Essence Of The Moment (EOTM).

The single will be available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer, with the visualizer on YouTube.

As DrupZ continues to push creative boundaries, fans can expect more groundbreaking music from the rising artist.