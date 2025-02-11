DrupZ & Stunna Dior
DrupZ & Stunna DiorPhoto Credit: Sahene
News

DrupZ features Stunna Dior on ‘By You (Mi Ne Woa)’ – Out February 14th

DrupZ releases By You (Mi Ne Woa) featuring Stunna Dior this Valentine's Day. A blend of powerful lyrics and captivating melodies

New GM icon
Ghana Music

DrupZ is set to kick off 2025 with the release of his highly anticipated opening single, By You (Mi Ne Woa), on February 14th, perfectly timed to celebrate the Valentine’s season.

Produced by DJ FortuneDJ and mixed and mastered by Humbler Studios, this track promises to captivate listeners worldwide with its enchanting melodies and powerful lyrics.

The song features an exciting collaboration with American-based rapper and Ghanaian Northern Princess, Stunna Dior, whose unique style adds an unforgettable touch to the track.

Portrait of DrupZ

The chemistry between DrupZ and Stunna Dior is palpable, making this release a must-listen.

Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video, directed by American Executive Producer and Artist Kobe Benn, alongside Ghanaian creative brand Essence Of The Moment (EOTM).

The single will be available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer, with the visualizer on YouTube.

As DrupZ continues to push creative boundaries, fans can expect more groundbreaking music from the rising artist.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Drupz makes a comeback with “Godfather”

DrupZ to host concert in Sekondi on Easter Monday

Video: Free The Youth by Drupz

Free The Youth, quit talking and begin doing – Drupz

From Sekondi to Istanbul; Drupz goes worldwide with Rendezvous

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article OliveTheBoy and his team at Audiomack Africa in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/X OliveTheBoy officially receives plaque for 100m streams on Audiomack
Next Article Queendalyn Yurglee Queendalyn Yurglee inspires with joyful new release ‘You Are Good’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Knii Lante. Photo Credit: Knii Lante/Facebook
Knii Lante drops a soulful new love song, “Everyday Is Valentine”
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Distribution Companies. Photo credit: Ghana Music/Various.
Ghana Music Distribution Powerhouses: Who You Need to Know
Lists
Worlasi
‘Mɛyibor’; A love song for us by Worlasi
Music
Esther Smith
Esther Smith drops heartfelt new song ‘Me Hia Wo’
Music
Queendalyn Yurglee
Queendalyn Yurglee inspires with joyful new release ‘You Are Good’
Music
Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
2025 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Popular

Stonebwoy
Watch Stonebwoy, Jahmiel, 10TIK & Larruso conquer challenges in ‘Overlord’ video
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos