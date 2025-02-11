OliveTheBoy and his team at Audiomack Africa in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/X
OliveTheBoy and his team at Audiomack Africa in Lagos, Nigeria.Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/X
News

OliveTheBoy officially receives plaque for 100m streams on Audiomack

OliveTheBoy hits 100-million-streams on Audiomack and officially receivies a commemorative plaque for his soaring popularity.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian hitmaker OliveTheBoy stood proud at Audiomack’s Lagos office as he received recognition for crossing the 100-million-stream mark on the platform. The music streaming platform presented him with a commemorative plaque, highlighting his soaring popularity among music lovers.

While the ink was still fresh on his plaque, the Ghanaian sensation recently dropped his latest offering “Wanting” – a collaboration with his go-to beat maker, Beatz Vampire. The duo’s partnership continues to cook up sounds that resonate with fans.

OliveTheBoy with his plague at Audiomack Africa, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/Instagram.
OliveTheBoy with his plaque at Audiomack Africa, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/Instagram.

But there’s more brewing in Olivetheboy’s studio. Music circles are buzzing with news of his upcoming work with Ghana’s rap icon, Sarkodie.

This team-up between the fresh face of Afrobeats and the seasoned rap star has fans counting down the days.

His latest milestone only proves Olivetheboy’s music is hitting the right notes with listeners. His rise through the ranks signals a bright future for Ghana’s music scene.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Beatz Vampire unveils new song ‘Wanting’ feat. OliveTheBoy

Warner Music Group and Audiomack expand licensing deal in 47 new countries

Team Eternity, King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Others are Spotify’s Artists to Watch in 2025

King Promise, King Paluta, Arathejay, Kweku Smoke, others included in Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024”

Audiomack Honors Amerado for Reaching 100 Million Streams Milestone

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Yaw Bossman. Photo Credit: Yaw Bossman/Facebook Yaw Bossman to release sensual R&B EP, Late Night Syllabus, on February 13th
Next Article DrupZ & Stunna Dior DrupZ features Stunna Dior on ‘By You (Mi Ne Woa)’ – Out February 14th
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Distribution Companies. Photo credit: Ghana Music/Various.
Ghana Music Distribution Powerhouses: Who You Need to Know
Lists
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Worlasi
‘Mɛyibor’; A love song for us by Worlasi
Music
Esther Smith
Esther Smith drops heartfelt new song ‘Me Hia Wo’
Music
Queendalyn Yurglee
Queendalyn Yurglee inspires with joyful new release ‘You Are Good’
Music
Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
2025 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Stonebwoy
Watch Stonebwoy, Jahmiel, 10TIK & Larruso conquer challenges in ‘Overlord’ video
Music

Popular

Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos