OliveTheBoy officially receives plaque for 100m streams on Audiomack

Ghanaian hitmaker OliveTheBoy stood proud at Audiomack’s Lagos office as he received recognition for crossing the 100-million-stream mark on the platform. The music streaming platform presented him with a commemorative plaque, highlighting his soaring popularity among music lovers.

While the ink was still fresh on his plaque, the Ghanaian sensation recently dropped his latest offering “Wanting” – a collaboration with his go-to beat maker, Beatz Vampire. The duo’s partnership continues to cook up sounds that resonate with fans.

OliveTheBoy with his plaque at Audiomack Africa, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/Instagram.

But there’s more brewing in Olivetheboy’s studio. Music circles are buzzing with news of his upcoming work with Ghana’s rap icon, Sarkodie.

This team-up between the fresh face of Afrobeats and the seasoned rap star has fans counting down the days.

His latest milestone only proves Olivetheboy’s music is hitting the right notes with listeners. His rise through the ranks signals a bright future for Ghana’s music scene.