Yaw Bossman to release sensual R&B EP, Late Night Syllabus, on February 13th

Renowned UK-based Ghanaian artist Yaw Bossman is set to captivate audiences with his highly anticipated six-track EP, Late Night Syllabus, scheduled for release on February 13, 2024. Fresh off his win as UK-Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023, Yaw Bossman is taking his artistry to new heights with this emotionally rich and intimate project.

This release marks a defining moment in his career as he continues to make waves in the UK-Ghanaian music industry with his signature blend of R&B and Afrobeats.

Carefully curated to set the perfect tone for romantic encounters, Late Night Syllabus is designed to enhance the Valentine’s Night experience. With five classic R&B tracks and a closing Afro-R&B fusion, the EP offers a collection of smooth melodies, sultry lyrics, and emotionally charged performances.

Yaw Bossman describes the project as a sensory journey into love and intimacy but playfully warns:

“Listen with caution because the ladies might end up getting pregnant!”

With themes of passion, longing, and deep connection, the EP is set to be a go-to soundtrack for couples looking to set the right mood on February 14th.

Yaw Bossman’s steady rise in the music industry has earned him a reputation for his distinctive sound and compelling stage presence. His award-winning artistry has gained him a loyal fan base, and his latest work is expected further to solidify his position in the R&B and Afro-fusion space.

Speaking about his journey, he expressed gratitude to his supporters, including those he has never met and encouraged emerging musicians to remain dedicated to their craft.

A Track-by-Track Breakdown of Late Night Syllabus

Yaw Bossman masterfully weaves love, passion, and intimacy stories into each track. Here’s a breakdown of the themes behind the EP’s songs:

Before We Move On – Inspired by a relationship where both partners enjoy their time together but know it won’t last. It’s a heartfelt reflection on one final intimate moment before parting ways.

Good News – Drawing inspiration from the Songs of Solomon in the Bible, this track embraces the spiritual and physical connection of love with a message that echoes: “Go ye and multiply!”

Let Sex – A track that explores the raw intensity of a passionate encounter, capturing the emotions that linger after a deeply satisfying experience.

Climax – A follow-up to Let Sex, this song paints a vivid picture of two lovers reminiscing over the phone, recalling an unforgettable night until they both physically and emotionally peak.

Sex You Up – A steamy anthem inspired by the excitement and anticipation surrounding Valentine’s Night.

Sweet Mistake – This track tells the story of a forbidden yet irresistible connection that wasn’t supposed to happen but was too good to resist.

Cover Artwork: Late Night Syllabus – Yaw Bossman

Yaw Bossman has officially announced that Late Night Syllabus will be available on all major streaming platforms on February 13, 2024. With this release, he aims to reignite interest in contemporary R&B, reminding fans that the genre is far from dead.

“R&B is not dead, and I plan to revitalize it, especially in this month of love.” – Yaw Bossman

As Valentine’s Night approaches, Late Night Syllabus is set to be the ultimate soundtrack for love and intimacy.

Stay tuned for the official release, and prepare to indulge in Yaw Bossman’s most sensual project yet!