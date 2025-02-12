AK24 Entertainment brings Black Sherif’s Iron Boy Concert to Columbus Ohio

Ghanaians in Ohio, you’re in for the time of your life as AK24 Entertainment & Safcom Group present the Iron Boy concert, to be headlined by Black Sherif.

Scheduled for 19th April 2025, the concert in Columbus, Ohio, will bring a breathtaking climax to Black Sherif’s North American Tour.

Black Sherif’s tour will follow the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Iron Boy, a title that pays homage to the Ghanaian music great, Abrantie Amakye Dede.

Promo flyer for Black Sherif’s Iron Boy Concert in Columbus, Ohio

This suggests that the Iron Boy concert will be one for the books—a scintillating show that will leave in its wake echoes of stories about how Black Sherif made the night unforgettable and how AK24 Entertainment has perfected the organisation of such exciting events.

AK24 Entertainment is known for its impeccable ability to create immersive experiences that bring together the best of live music and vibrant culture, making every event a memorable occasion.

The concert will take place at The Forum, located at 144 N Wall Street, Columbus, Ohio, starting at 8 PM. Get your tickets for the Black Sherif Iron Boy concert now at ak24ent.com before they sell out.

Don’t miss out, secure your spot and be a part of history in the making.