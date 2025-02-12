Kwabena Kwabena
Spend Valentine’s Day with Kwabena Kwabena at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert

Spend a magical Valentine’s Day with Ghana’s Love Doctor Kwabena Kwabena at the Grand Arena. Get your tickets now for an unforgettable experience

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

This Valentine’s Day, make your night unforgettable by spending it with the iconic Kwabena Kwabena at his highly anticipated Vitamilk Love Night Concert.

Vitamilk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena

The concert will take place on 14th February 2025 at the stunning Grand Arena in Accra, promising an evening filled with soulful music, romance, and an electrifying atmosphere.

2025 also marks a special milestone for the artist, as he celebrates his 20th anniversary in the music industry.

Vitamilk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena
Vitamilk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena

For two decades, Kwabena Kwabena has been a staple in the Ghanaian music scene, consistently delivering timeless hits that have touched hearts and elevated the genre.

Known for his heartfelt ballads and rich vocals, Kwabena Kwabena will take you on a musical journey through love, passion, and everything in between.

Watch Fakye Me by Kwabena Kwabena ft. Obaapa Christy

Whether you’re attending with a loved one or celebrating solo, this event is the perfect way to mark the season of love.

Tickets are now available via Dial *714*1010#, so don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The 2025 Vitamilk Love Night Concert will be a celebration of his illustrious career, featuring some of his most loved songs over the years and treat yourself to a night of music, love, and celebration with one of Ghana’s finest artists.

