Kobe Norths set for new release ‘Wo Nkoa’ (Only You) on Feb. 21

Kobe Norths is a music producer based in the Ashanti Region who has over the years created great projects for ace rapper, Kojo Cue, why hitmaker, Asomacy, Dead People and Cojo Rae.

From a small town like Abuakwa, he has contributed a lot to projects that have taken over the airwaves. His studio, the Apollo Recording Studio has become an escape for a lot of youths with limited options. As a result, he seeks to collaborate with all these talents so that they can tell their stories in how best they can in their quest to be free from the limitations of their society.

In light of this, he has collaborated with Abena Gold to bring out this masterpiece, “Wo Nkoa”. The track is for all the lovers who promise their unflinching love to that one special person. It tells the story of how people generally can make one thing their object of admiration and work towards sustaining that thing.

It is an Afrobeat track that gives a chilled vibe with its catchy melodies and smooth rhythm. It gives the listener the opportunity to vibe out and be at peace with themselves and their lovers.

The track is slated to be released on the 21st of February 2025 on all digital stores. Kobe Norths adds “When you find love, you have to maintain it for it to sustain both parties.”