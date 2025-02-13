Kobe Norths. Photo Credit: Kobe Norths
Kobe Norths. Photo Credit: Kobe Norths
News

Kobe Norths set for new release ‘Wo Nkoa’ (Only You) on Feb. 21

Kobe Norths gears up for the release of his new single "Wo Nkoa" slated for 21st February. An Afrobeat track for lovers promising unflinching love.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kobe Norths is a music producer based in the Ashanti Region  who has over the years created great projects for ace rapper, Kojo Cue, why hitmaker, Asomacy, Dead People and Cojo Rae.

From a small town like Abuakwa, he has contributed a lot to projects that have taken over the airwaves. His studio, the Apollo Recording Studio has become an escape for a lot of youths with limited options. As a result, he seeks to collaborate with all these talents so that they can tell their stories in how best they can in their quest to be free from the limitations of their society.

In light of this, he has collaborated with Abena Gold to bring out this masterpiece, “Wo Nkoa”. The track is for all the lovers who promise their unflinching love to that one special person. It tells the story of how people generally can make one thing their object of admiration and work towards sustaining that thing.

It is an Afrobeat track that gives a chilled vibe with its catchy melodies and smooth rhythm. It gives the listener the opportunity to vibe out and be at peace with themselves and their lovers.

The track is slated to be released on the 21st of February 2025 on all digital stores. Kobe Norths adds “When you find love, you have to maintain it for it to sustain both parties.”

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kwabena Kwabena Spend Valentine’s Day with Kwabena Kwabena at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert
Next Article Akwaboah Jnr. Photo Credit: Akwaboah Jnr/Instagram All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Urban Gospel artiste KobbySalm
KobbySalm partners with AchiaaMusic for a soul-stirring ‘Love Medley’
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Akwaboah Jnr. Photo Credit: Akwaboah Jnr/Instagram
All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs
Lists
Lover Boy Mr Drew
Lova Boy Era! Mr Drew drops star-studded EP
Music
Knii Lante. Photo Credit: Knii Lante/Facebook
Knii Lante drops a soulful new love song, “Everyday Is Valentine”
Music
Distribution Companies. Photo credit: Ghana Music/Various.
Ghana Music Distribution Powerhouses: Who You Need to Know
Lists
Worlasi
‘Mɛyibor’; A love song for us by Worlasi
Music

Popular

Esther Smith
Esther Smith drops heartfelt new song ‘Me Hia Wo’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos