King Promise, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei & others featured in Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs

Spotify has recognized Ghanaian artists as key contributors to African love music, with multiple names featured in its “100 Best African Love Songs“. Several Ghanaian artists, including King Promise, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei, Stonebwoy and KiDi made the list. A nod that proves Ghanaian artists are some of the best producers of timeless love songs.

Notable Ghanaian entries include King Promise’s “Selfish”, KiDi’s “4Life”, Kwesi Arthur’s “Nobody” featuring Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy’s “More of You”, and Gyakie’s “Forever”, among others. The selection reflects the deep connection between Ghanaian music and themes of love, passion, and heartbreak.

Spotify’s data also revealed an interesting trend. Over the past three years, Ghanaian men have been the biggest consumers of heartbreak music, making up 68% of listeners in this category. In contrast, women account for only 31%.

Spotify Data. Credit: Spotify

Additionally, the demand for heartbreak songs in Ghana has surged by 226%, particularly on Valentine’s Day, showing that while many celebrate love, others turn to music for comfort.

For those celebrating love or reflecting on lost romance, Spotify’s “100 Best African Love Songs” offers the perfect playlist this season.

Check out Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs