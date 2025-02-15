B4Bonah. Photo Credit: B4Bonah
B4Bonah. Photo Credit: B4Bonah
B4Bonah’s ‘Stratagem’ featured in film collaboration with Nike’s new color designer, Papa Oppong

Ghanaian musician B4Bonah, known for his breakout hits like ‘Dear God’ and ‘Kpeme,’ is making powerful moves behind the music scene. In his resurgence, he continues to bridge the gap between music and visual artistry, solidifying his reputation as a multidisciplinary creative.

His latest achievement sees his song ‘Stratagem’ featured in a film project called “AMERIGHANA,” by celebrated Ghanaian designer Papa Oppong for his SS25 collection, who was also recently announced as Nike’s new color designer.

This collaboration highlights B4Bonah’s deep-rooted connections within the creative industry, fusing fashion, visual storytelling, and music.

B4Bonah Stratagem Cover. Credit: B4Bonah.
B4Bonah Stratagem Cover. Credit: B4Bonah.

Papa Oppong, known for his bold and innovative designs, found synergy in B4Bonah’s sound, incorporating ‘Stratagem’ into the film’s sonic landscape to elevate its artistic expression. The project is just one of the contributing factors to Ghana’s growing influence in global fashion, music, and art spaces.

Beyond his latest collaboration, the Ghanaian artist has consistently engaged with creatives across disciplines. He previously worked with visual artist Prince Gyasi on a cover artwork for his project ‘B4BEGINNING,’ bringing a unique aesthetic to his music’s visual identity. His global footprint also includes ties with legendary Harlem designer Dapper Dan, whose influence in luxury streetwear remains unparalleled.

Watch AmeriGhana featuring ‘Stratagem’ by B4Bonah

B4Bonah’s return to the spotlight marks a new chapter in his career, one that reaffirms his artistry and ability to merge music with culture. As he actively releases new music and engages in more cross-industry collaborations, he is set to regain his place as a force within Ghanaian and international music circles.

