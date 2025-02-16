D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
From Hip-Hop to Amapiano: D-Black’s album – ‘The Ghanaian Visa’ drops on 6th March

Get ready for a musical feast as D-Black takes you on a ride with "The Ghanaian Visa", a collection of chart-topping hits and unique collaborations.

Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music
Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music - Contributor-at-Large

D-Black is set to redefine the African music landscape with his highly anticipated album, “The Ghanaian Visa.” This body of work results from a year and a half of creative exploration and features collaborations with artists across the continent and beyond.

Spanning genres from highlife and hip-hop to gospel, amapiano, trap, and reggae-inspired sounds, the album is a testament to D-Black’s versatility and mastery as a veteran artist. With 31 awards and over 85 global nominations, D-Black continues to prove his ability to craft music that resonates deeply with listeners.

Two standout singles—the hip-hop gospel fusion “Amazing Grace,” featuring gospel powerhouse Joyce Blessing and highlife legend Kwabena Kwabena—and the BET Award-winning Afro-Amapiano track “Jolè,” assisted by Stonebwoy—are leading the charge for The Ghanaian Visa. These tracks set the tone for an album that promises to be diverse and cohesive.

Other notable highlights include “Happiness,” a reggae-infused collaboration with 4x Grammy-nominated artist Rocky Dawuni, the “Bambalaika” Remix featuring Bobby Valentino and KiDi, and “Never Let You Go” alongside “Skin Care,” a track with multiple award-winning artist Kuami Eugene. These songs are poised to become some of the most memorable moments on the album.

The first single from the album “The Ghanaian Visa”“Amazing Grace,” features a fusion of Hip-hop, Gospel, and Highlife and is scheduled for release on February 20th, 2025.

D-Black, Joyce Blessing & Kwabena Kwabena – Styled by Mimi Yeboah. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook

The Ghanaian Visa is set to drop on March 6, 2025, with a series of launch parties and unplugged events hosted by D-Black in major cities worldwide. Fans can catch him in London (Coco Cure Haus) on March 6Accra (Club Icon) on March 21Johannesburg (Booth) on April 26, and New York (venue TBA).

This album is a collection of songs and a celebration of African music’s rich diversity, curated by an artist who continues to push boundaries and inspire audiences globally.

Cover Artwork: The Ghanaian Visa – D-Black
