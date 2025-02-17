J. Derobie. Photo Credit: J. Derobie/Instagram.
J. Derobie. Photo Credit: J. Derobie/Instagram.
I regret being in the spotlight – J. Derobie

J. Derobie argues that it is tough for him to be in the spotlight, claiming that he no longer has freedom and privacy.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah

Hitting new heights, talented dancehall artist J. Derobie, has opened up about the benefits and challenges he’s encountered as an emerging star. Speaking on Hitz Fm, the artist revealed that being in the spotlight is one of the snags he finds challenging as an artist.

He explained that he no longer has his freedom, as he was recognized everywhere and no longer enjoyed his privacy. “But I don’t pay much attention to it because if I do, I’ll be stressed”, he added.

J. Derobie said, “I don’t worry about it anymore because I’ve always imagined myself at the top and I still have that dream”.

J. Derobie. Photo Credit: J. Derobie/Instagram.
J. Derobie. Photo Credit: J. Derobie/Instagram.

J. Derobie is known for his hit songs like Poverty, Odo Bra, Richies and Ginger Me among others. He is currently signed to the emPawa Africa record label owned by popular Nigerian artist, Mr Eazi. With his unique style and undeniable talent, J. Derobie continues to rise as one of the most promising voices in dancehall music.

The artist later said that he would love to win many awards like the Grammys in the future and that he would work hard to put out many songs in the coming years.

Watch full video below:

Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
