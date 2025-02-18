R2Bees are the coolest guys on the planet – Justin Campos

Renowned South African video director, Justin Campos has described Ghanaian music duo R2Bees as “the coolest guys on the planet.”

In an exclusive interview with UK-based outlet, Revolve Muzic, Justin Campos shared his admiration for the group, made up of Paedae and Mugeez. He expressed admiration for the music group, highlighting their creative energy and easy-going nature.

“I’ve had so much fun with R2Bees from Ghana. They’re the coolest guys on the planet. In fact, the Ghana artists all seem to share the same vibe that I love. It’s so easygoing, and ideas flourish in that environment. Some of my best experiences have been working with Ghanaian artists, especially R2Bees. Paedae and Mugeez are stars,” he stated.

R2Bees. Photo Credit: R2Bees Concert.

The legendary duo, known for acclaimed records like “Tonight”, “Slow Down”, “Makoma”, and “Life”, have been impactful with their career in the music space, with a blend of HipHop, Hiplife and Highlife influences.

Justin Campos who has collaborated with the duo on multiple projects, has also worked with other Ghanaian stars, including Sarkodie and King Promise.

He expressed his enthusiasm for working with more Ghanaian artists, praising the country’s music scene for its creative synergy.