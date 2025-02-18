R2Bees. Photo Credit: R2Bees/Instagram
R2Bees. Photo Credit: R2Bees/Instagram
News

R2Bees are the coolest guys on the planet – Justin Campos

Justin Campos considers R2Bees the coolest guys on the planet in this exclusive interview.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Renowned South African video director, Justin Campos has described Ghanaian music duo R2Bees as “the coolest guys on the planet.”

In an exclusive interview with UK-based outlet, Revolve Muzic, Justin Campos shared his admiration for the group, made up of Paedae and Mugeez. He expressed admiration for the music group, highlighting their creative energy and easy-going nature.

“I’ve had so much fun with R2Bees from Ghana. They’re the coolest guys on the planet. In fact, the Ghana artists all seem to share the same vibe that I love. It’s so easygoing, and ideas flourish in that environment. Some of my best experiences have been working with Ghanaian artists, especially R2Bees. Paedae and Mugeez are stars,” he stated.

R2Bees. Photo Credit: R2Bees Concert.
R2Bees. Photo Credit: R2Bees Concert.

The legendary duo, known for acclaimed records like “Tonight”, “Slow Down”, “Makoma”, and “Life”, have been impactful with their career in the music space, with a blend of HipHop, Hiplife and Highlife influences.

Justin Campos who has collaborated with the duo on multiple projects, has also worked with other Ghanaian stars, including Sarkodie and King Promise.

He expressed his enthusiasm for working with more Ghanaian artists, praising the country’s music scene for its creative synergy.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

R2Bees, Pappy Kojo, Larruso & More to Ignite the Global Football Festival in Accra

R2Bees, AraTheJay & Ghana’s finest stars to shine at the Eat Drink Music Festival 2024

Awesome Ghanaian Lineup At The African Entertainment Awards USA 2024! See Full List

The Guinness Accravaganza Presents An Exciting New Edition On April 20

Why Can’t Efya & R2Bees Go Global Despite Their Connection with Wizkid? – Bullgod

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Celestine Donkor Celestine Donkor worships with new song ‘We Hail You’
Next Article Rapper Yaw Tog Yaw Tog unleashes ‘Casamigos’; A tale of lost steeze
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Rapper Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog unleashes ‘Casamigos’; A tale of lost steeze
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Celestine Donkor
Celestine Donkor worships with new song ‘We Hail You’
Music
Detty December. Photo Credit: AfroNation.
Unpacking Detty December: Where Do We Go From Here?
Culture
Rapper Yaa Pono
Yaa Pono delivers a fiery new song ‘Mogya’
Music
South African hip-hop artist illRow. Photo Credit: illRow
illRow celebrates Cape Town’s vibrant women with new single “Ladies From The Cape”
Africa
Music group The Family Band
The Family Band: Ghana’s rising music collective
Discovery

Popular

Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
2025 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos