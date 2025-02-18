2024 Global Impact List. Credit: Spotify.
Spotify: 2024 Global Impact List highlights Ghanaian artists making waves worldwide

Spotify has presented the 2024 Global Impact List which features Ghanaian artists making waves around the world. Black Sherif, Amaarae, Moily and more included.

Ghana’s music scene is experiencing a surge in popularity and this time it’s loud and proud; with its fresh energy of rising artists pushing the sound of the country further than ever. Spotify unveiled the country’s Global Impact List, recognising the top tracks from Ghana, with the biggest global impact over the last year.

The list shows that this new generation of artists isn’t just making music; they’re reshaping the industry and taking Ghana’s culture and presence to the global stage. LasmidOlivetheboyKing PalutaMOLIYKweku Smoke, and Kojo BlakBlack Sherif are at the forefront of this movement.

Songs like Lasmid’s Puul, Olivetheboy’s Asylum and Kojo Blak’s Gear show up proudly in the list of the most exported songs in Ghana. King Paluta’s Aseda and Makoma reflect the seamless fusion of modern highlife and Afrobeats, offering a fresh take on Ghana’s rich sound. Risk, a song MOLIY featured Shekhinah on also proudly features on the list. 

Black Sherif proves why he’s the “voice of the youth” with hits like January 9thKilimanjaro (featuring Tiwa Savage and Young Jonn) and Shut Up. His fusion of highlife, drill and personal storytelling resonates deeply with a larger audience, earning him a spot as one of Ghana’s most consistent exports. 

Amaarae’s name is all over the list and for good reason; her style and sound have made her songs global hits. In The Night, a song she featured on with Childish Gambino and Jorja Smith, tops the list as the most exported Ghanaian song, solidifying her ability to seamlessly merge different genres in her music. 

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, says, “African music is taking centre stage globally, with Ghana at its core. We’re thrilled to see Ghanaian music becoming a hub of creativity that produces hits that resonate worldwide. Ghanaian artists are showcasing their unique talent and the world is loving it. We’re proud to amplify their voices and ensure their music reaches audiences everywhere.” 

Below is the list of top 30 Ghanaian songs with the biggest global streaming numbers.

