‘Gold Digger’ by Daddy Lumba is 9th on Shazam Charts after nationwide revival

Daddy Lumba’s Gold Digger is experiencing a revival, ranking 9th on Shazam after his powerful Valentine concert performance

Worla Quist
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba has made a stunning entry into the Shazam Ghana charts with his song Gold Digger.

Watch the Valentine Day with Daddy Lumba PerformanceSing to the lyrics for Gold Digger by Daddy Lumba

Charting at the 9th position, this rise follows an electrifying performance at the Valentine with Daddy Lumba concert, where Daddy Lumba performed the much-sought-after song.

Daddy Lumba on Shazam

Originally released in 2005 as part of his Give Peace A Chance album, the song may have flown under the radar during its initial debut.

Watch the Valentine Day with Daddy Lumba Performance

However, with the resurgence of interest in Daddy Lumba’s timeless music, Gold Digger has captured the attention of both old and new fans, thanks to the star’s incredible stage act.

The catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics of Gold Digger have sparked nationwide fascination, with music lovers embracing the classic song for its lyrical depth.

Sing to the lyrics for Gold Digger by Daddy Lumba

As Gold Digger climbs the charts, it’s clear that Daddy Lumba’s legacy is stronger than ever, proving that great music never fades but rather evolves with time.

Gold Digger is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service. 

Stream Gold Digger on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/daddylumba-givepeaceachance

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Worla Quist
Snr. Writer
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
