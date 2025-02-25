Black Sherif and KiDi spotted in Zanzibar for 2025 Trace Awards

Acclaimed Ghanaian music sensations Black Sherif and KiDi have been spotted in Zanzibar ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Trace Awards scheduled for tomorrow, February 26. The artists’ arrival signals Ghana’s strong presence at the prestigious event celebrating excellence in African and Afro-inspired music.

Black Sherif is set to take the stage as one of the featured performers at the ceremony. His nomination comes for his memorable contribution to OdomoduBlvk’s hit track “Wotowoto Season,” which has been recognized in the “Best Collaboration” category. Meanwhile, KiDi has secured a nomination in the “Western Anglo African” category, adding to Ghana’s impressive representation at the awards.

The two artists’ presence in Zanzibar has sparked speculation about a potential joint performance of their continental smash hit “Lomo Lomo,” which dominated airwaves across Africa throughout 2024.

Ghana’s musical excellence is being recognized across multiple categories this year. Stonebwoy leads the Ghanaian contingent with two major nominations: “Album of the Year” for his acclaimed project “5th Dimension” and “Best Male Artist.” The “Album of the Year” category also features strong Ghanaian representation with Amaarae’s “Fountain Baby” and King Promise’s standout project “True to Self” receiving nominations.

Hip-hop heavyweight Sarkodie continues to make his mark in the genre, earning a nomination for “Best Artist – Hip-Hop.” Ghana’s vibrant dance culture is also being celebrated, with renowned dancers Incredible Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd competing for the “Best Dancer” title.

Acclaimed producer Jae5 rounds out Ghana’s impressive showing with a nomination for “Best Producer,” recognizing his exceptional work on King Promise’s “Perfect Combi.”