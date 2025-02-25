KiDi & Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Clash Magazine.
KiDi & Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Clash Magazine.
News

Black Sherif and KiDi spotted in Zanzibar for 2025 Trace Awards

Get the latest scoop on Black Sherif and KiDi's presence in Zanzibar for the 2025 Trace Awards.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Acclaimed Ghanaian music sensations Black Sherif and KiDi have been spotted in Zanzibar ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Trace Awards scheduled for tomorrow, February 26. The artists’ arrival signals Ghana’s strong presence at the prestigious event celebrating excellence in African and Afro-inspired music.

Black Sherif is set to take the stage as one of the featured performers at the ceremony. His nomination comes for his memorable contribution to OdomoduBlvk’s hit track “Wotowoto Season,” which has been recognized in the “Best Collaboration” category. Meanwhile, KiDi has secured a nomination in the “Western Anglo African” category, adding to Ghana’s impressive representation at the awards.

The two artists’ presence in Zanzibar has sparked speculation about a potential joint performance of their continental smash hit “Lomo Lomo,” which dominated airwaves across Africa throughout 2024.

Ghana’s musical excellence is being recognized across multiple categories this year. Stonebwoy leads the Ghanaian contingent with two major nominations: “Album of the Year” for his acclaimed project “5th Dimension” and “Best Male Artist.” The “Album of the Year” category also features strong Ghanaian representation with Amaarae’s “Fountain Baby” and King Promise’s standout project “True to Self” receiving nominations.

Hip-hop heavyweight Sarkodie continues to make his mark in the genre, earning a nomination for “Best Artist – Hip-Hop.” Ghana’s vibrant dance culture is also being celebrated, with renowned dancers Incredible Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd competing for the “Best Dancer” title.

Acclaimed producer Jae5 rounds out Ghana’s impressive showing with a nomination for “Best Producer,” recognizing his exceptional work on King Promise’s “Perfect Combi.”

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Black Sherif concert in Italy is officially sold out

Black Sherif unveils ‘So It Goes’ music video

All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs

AK24 Entertainment brings Black Sherif’s Iron Boy Concert to Columbus Ohio

Lyrics: So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Rolling Stone. Black Sherif concert in Italy is officially sold out
Next Article Mr Impulse Mr Impulse and Gloria Onoja drop ‘Somebody’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Mr Impulse
Mr Impulse and Gloria Onoja drop ‘Somebody’
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Co-Directors, Warner Music Africa Francophone Marc-Andre Niang & Yoann Chapalain. Photo Credit: Warner Africa Francophone
Warner Music Africa Francophone hosts first Songwriting Camp in Abidjan
Africa
M.anifest
M.anifest drops ‘Worth The Wait (Freestyle)’, a taste of what’s coming
Music
GuyMandem. Photo Credit: GuyMandem.
GuyMandem unveils new Afrobeat-Dancehall track ‘Okokoroko’
Music
Jay Bahd. Photo Credit: Jay Bahd/YouTube.
Review: Jay Bahd – ‘The Return of Okomfo Anokye II’
Cojo Rae
Cojo Rae ‘Obiba’ captures the complexity of relationships
Music

Popular

Cover Artwork: Jo Lese – Shatta Wale
2025 Week 8: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos