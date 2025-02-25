Black Sherif concert in Italy is officially sold out

Black Sherif fans in Italy have shown overwhelming support for the Ghanaian artist, buying out all available tickets for his upcoming Italian concert. Concert organizer Esserenero announced that due to extraordinary demand, additional tickets will be released in the coming days.

“The enthusiasm for the Black Sherif concert is soaring!” Esserenero stated in a press release. We have received many messages from people who have not been able to buy them in time,” Esserenero stated. “It is precisely for you that we want to make this announcement: new tickets will be available in the coming days.”

The organizers plan to announce the exact date for the new ticket release shortly and are encouraging fans to “stay tuned” to avoid missing out on what they describe as a “unique event.”

This comes as Black Sherif prepares for his first major tour. Titled the “Iron Boy Tour,” the series of performances will begin in North America on April 4, in Washington, D.C., and conclude in Europe May 17 in Brescia, Italy.

The rapid ticket sales in Italy and the upcoming North American tour highlight Black Sherif’s expanding global reach and growing international fanbase.

