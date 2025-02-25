Samini. Photo Credit: Samini/Instagram.
I have lived life – Samini

Samini shares how his introverted tendencies have helped him maintain a balanced life amidst fame and success.

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall legend, Samini opened up about how his naturally introverted personality has been a blessing in disguise throughout his illustrious music career.

The Linda hitmaker indicated he has lived a fulfilling life, finding a balance between his career and personal space. Speaking on the If More Let’s Divide podcast, he shared how being an introvert has helped him navigate the entertainment industry.

“I have lived life because I’ve been able to balance my personal life with what I do for a living,” Samini stated. The acclaimed artist described himself as someone who genuinely prefers quiet time away from crowds.

“Personally, I’m an introvert myself, so I enjoy my personal space. I can be by myself, with myself the whole time and I don’t mind”. This characteristic has proven beneficial in his music career, helping him avoid overexposure in the public eye.

Samini mentioned that his time alone allows him to explore other creative outlets beyond music. “I take advantage of that peace. I do drawing, I write poems here and there,” he said, showing his artistic interests extend beyond the recording studio.

Samini’s career has been marked by numerous achievements, including winning the “Best African Act” at the 2006 MOBO Awards. He has seven successful studio albums under his belt yet his influence extends beyond his own music. He has played a pivotal role in nurturing talents like Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinata, E.L, TeePhlow and through his record label, High Grade Family.

