Ghana’s M.anifest. Photo Credit: Nana Asihene
News

M.anifest announces new album “New Roads and Guava Trees”

Pre-save M.anifest's album "New Roads and Guava Trees" now to immerse yourself in his diverse and engaging content, set for March 13.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest is gearing up to release his latest album, “New Roads and Guava Trees”, on March 13, 2025. This highly anticipated project marks his fifth studio album and his first release under Mass Appeal Records.

Known for his unique blend of lyrical depth and storytelling, M.anifest continues to push boundaries in the music scene.

“New Roads and Guava Trees” promises to showcase M.anifest’s signature style, infused with fresh sounds that signal a new chapter in his musical journey. The album will feature his recently released singles, “Hang My Boots” featuring King Promise and “Puff Puff”, offering fans a glimpse into the album’s diverse and engaging content.

New Roads and Guava Trees by M.anifest. Cover: @peppehco/Instagram
M.anifest, born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, has been celebrated for his contributions to African hip-hop, collaborating with international artists like Damon Albarn and Erykah Badu. His work often reflects his experiences between Ghana and the United States, bringing a unique perspective to his music.

True to form, M.anifest’s fifth album will add to his admirable personality as a leading figure in contemporary African music, blending Afrobeats and hip-hop to create a distinctive sound that resonates globally.

Fans can pre-save “New Roads and Guava Trees” ahead of its release on March 13.

