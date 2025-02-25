Ghanaian Independence Weekend.
Ghanaian Independence WeekendPhoto Credit: Ghana 68th Independence Concert
R2Bees, King Paluta & OliveTheBoy to headline Ghana 68th Independence Concert

Celebrate Ghana's 68th Independence in the UK with R2Bees, King Paluta & OliveTheBoy on 8th March 2025 at Indigo at The O2.

Ghana Music

The Ghanaian Independence Weekend in the UK is set to be a celebration like no other, with an electrifying performance by R2Bees, King Paluta, and OliveTheBoy.

The event will take place on 8th March 2025 at Indigo at The O2, marking a special occasion in honor of Ghana’s Independence Day, celebrated on March 6th.

Organized and produced by three of the most reputable Ghanaian event promoters in the UK – Alordia Promotions, Akwaaba UK, and WestCoast UK – this concert is set to deliver an unforgettable night of music, unity, and celebration.

Fans can expect a night of electrifying performances and an atmosphere brimming with energy, making it an event not to be missed as it marks both Ghana’s independence and its cultural legacy within the African diaspora.

