Paul Noun. Photo Credit: Paul Noun/Instagram.
Black Avenue Muzik officially introduces Paul Noun

Meet Paul Noun: Black Avenue Muzik's Newest Afro-fusion Sensation

D-Black one of Ghana’s most renowned music moguls and label CEO of Black Avenue Muzik is once again making headlines with the official unveiling of their latest Afro-fusion sensation, Paul Noun. The highly anticipated introduction will take place on February 27th, 2025, at the plush La Maison Restaurant at 8:00pm, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both the artist and the label.

The unveiling which is a strictly by invitation event will feature some of Ghana’s top media moguls, key music industry figures, and leading entertainment and lifestyle bloggers, coming together to warmly welcome Paul Noun as the newest signee of Black Avenue Muzik.

Following the release of his debut EP, People, Places & Things, Paul Noun is ready to captivate audiences with his distinctive sound and compelling storytelling. His music weaves together smooth, soulful vocals with deeply personal narratives, exploring themes of love, self-discovery, and resilience.

This body of work promises a rich and immersive sonic experience, showcasing Paul Noun’s versatility and expansive musical range. His ability to seamlessly blend contemporary Afro-fusion with evocative lyricism sets him apart as an artist to watch. As excitement builds around his debut, industry stakeholders, music lovers, and fans alike eagerly anticipate what is next for this promising new voice in the industry.

People, Places & Things. Cover:Paul Noun
People, Places & Things. Cover:Paul Noun

Paul Noun is no exception. His signing signals the arrival of yet another rising star poised to make a lasting impact on the Ghanaian and international music scenes. With Black Avenue Muzik backing his career, Paul Noun is undoubtedly set to carve a unique space for himself in the ever-evolving world of Afro-fusion music.

