“It hurts more than I can explain” – Camidoh to fans

Ghanaian singer Camidoh has shared an emotional message with his fans, addressing his long break from releasing music.

In his latest social media post, he Sugarcane hitmaker admitted that he has not dropped as much music as expected. He explained that despite working on new songs, things have not gone as planned, expressing that it pains him just as much. “I know I haven’t released as much music as I should have over the past year, and I know you see me constantly working on new music but not dropping it,” he wrote.

Camidoh hinted at challenges preventing him from putting out new material but assured fans he is working tirelessly to resolve them. “Sometimes, things just don’t go the way you want them to, and it hurts more than I can explain. But I need you to know that I’m doing everything I can to fix the things that have been holding me back.”

Despite the setbacks, the singer remains hopeful, promising a return to music with full force. “Once I do, it’s going to be a non-stop celebration—just me and my fans, with nothing standing in the way anymore,” he added.

Camidoh has since deleted all his posts on his Instagram account with his latest post as the only post left. While Camidoh did not specify the exact reasons behind the delays, his message reassures listeners that new music is on the way.