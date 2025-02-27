Camidoh. Photo Credit: Camidoh.
CamidohPhoto Credit: Camidoh
News

“It hurts more than I can explain” – Camidoh to fans

Camidoh addresses delays in music release, promising a strong comeback to his fans

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer Camidoh has shared an emotional message with his fans, addressing his long break from releasing music.

In his latest social media post, he Sugarcane hitmaker admitted that he has not dropped as much music as expected. He explained that despite working on new songs, things have not gone as planned, expressing that it pains him just as much. “I know I haven’t released as much music as I should have over the past year, and I know you see me constantly working on new music but not dropping it,” he wrote.

Camidoh hinted at challenges preventing him from putting out new material but assured fans he is working tirelessly to resolve them. “Sometimes, things just don’t go the way you want them to, and it hurts more than I can explain. But I need you to know that I’m doing everything I can to fix the things that have been holding me back.”

Despite the setbacks, the singer remains hopeful, promising a return to music with full force. “Once I do, it’s going to be a non-stop celebration—just me and my fans, with nothing standing in the way anymore,” he added.

Camidoh has since deleted all his posts on his Instagram account with his latest post as the only post left. While Camidoh did not specify the exact reasons behind the delays, his message reassures listeners that new music is on the way.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Video: Before You Go by Quamina MP & Camidoh feat. Mix Master Garzy

Sefa Opens Up on Black Avenue Muzik Exit and Sexual Harassment during Kasoa Gig

Single: Before You Go by Quamina MP & Camidoh feat. Mix Master Garzy

Sefa and Camidoh unite for a timeless love anthem

Video: All Over by Sefa feat. Camidoh

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Paul Noun. Photo Credit: Paul Noun/Instagram. Black Avenue Muzik officially introduces Paul Noun
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Xlimkid
Xlimkid returns with ‘ISHOWSLIME’, a song of resilience
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Agbeshie
Watch Agbeshie’s Amapiano song ‘Alakpator’ feat. Chief One
Music
Quamina MP. Photo Credit: Quamina MP
“Love In The Club”: Quamina MP drops highly anticipated 15-track debut album
Music
Maverick Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale declares victory over adversity on ‘Play Nonsense’
Music
Døku. Photo Credit: Døku
Døku drops first song of 2025, “Fi Mi Le” 
Music
Sensational Kojo Blak
Next Door: Kojo Blak & Sarkodie team up in new song
Music

Popular

AratheJay. Photo Credit: Lestero
Arathejay starts the year with Peace, exclusive on Audiomack
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos