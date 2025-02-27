Paradisus
News

New recording studio to revolutionize West African music

Paradisus at Beachafriqué combines cutting-edge technology with the vibrancy of West African culture to redefine music production.

Ghana Music

Paradisus, a groundbreaking addition to West Africa’s music scene, is set to redefine the creative process for artists across the continent and beyond.

Located within the vibrant Beachafriqué club at Laboma Beach, this state-of-the-art recording studio is the brainchild of Billboard chart-topping songwriter and producer Ray Michael Djan (SW6 Studios) and award-winning director Meji Alabi (JM Films/Beachafriqué).

Designed to inspire and elevate, Paradisus offers a world-class environment for production, mixing, and recording, featuring cutting-edge technology in a picturesque setting.

This innovative studio promises to become a hub for both established and emerging talent, combining exceptional technical resources with the rich vibrancy of West African culture.

With its unique location and visionary leadership, Paradisus is set to become a game-changer in the industry, reshaping the future of music not just in West Africa, but globally, and fostering collaboration on an international scale.

