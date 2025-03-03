1Life Network
1Life Network Artiste ResidencyPhoto Credit: 1Life Network
News

1Life Network opens submissions for artist residency program

1Life Network's artist residency program is back! Celebrate creativity and community by entering to win a recording deal and live band video. Apply today!

New GM icon
Ghana Music

The innovative entertainment brand 1Life Network has officially opened its annual call for music enthusiasts and rising talents, kickstarting the second edition of its well-received artist residency program, 1Life Sessions.

Themed as a celebration of creativity, community, and music, 1Life Network is excited to bring the musical dreams of three aspiring artists to life, building on the success of its maiden edition.

The winners will receive a lucrative recording deal for a song of their choice, featuring world-class audio production and a live band video—services the brand has excelled in since its inception.

Announcement video

Speaking to the media, a 1Life Network spokesperson stated:
“Our maiden event was a resounding success, and we remain committed to being a voice for the creative community, championing diversity, inclusivity, and innovation. This year, we aim to empower even more aspiring artists with an expanded and improved 1Life Sessions program. We look forward to creating more success stories.”

1Life Network is an entertainment company dedicated to excellence in film and music production, photography, live performances, and more.

Submissions for the second edition of 1Life Sessions are open from February 22 to March 22.

How to Apply

To follow in the footsteps of past winners—Moffy, Real TNT, Riycon, and Kiki Celine—here’s how to enter:

Follow 1Life Network on Instagram (@1lifenetwork).
Submit your sample song via email to 1lifeghanaa@gmail.com.
Tag three talented artists who deserve a shot.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to showcase your talent and take your music career to the next level!

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Empowering Emerging Voices – 1Life Network Introduces Annual Spotlight For 5 Rising Artists In The Acclaimed 1Life Sessions

Moffy, Real TNT, Riycon and Kiki Celine named winners of 1Life Network’s second-anniversary initiative – More HERE!

1Life Network celebrates two years of creativity and diversity with a golden opportunity for aspiring artists – Full Details HERE!

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article KloudedKeys. Photo Credit: KloudedKeys KloudedKeys pledges undying love on new single “Mine”
Next Article Akwaboah Akwaboah drops another timeless Highlife song; ‘Never’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Jesse Delali
Jesse Delali ‘The Smiling Drummer’ debuts with ‘For All You’ve Done’
Music
Kofi Owusu Peprah
Worship The King! Kofi Owusu Peprah teams up with Siisi Baidoo & Brian Kuffour on new song
Music
Akwaboah
Akwaboah drops another timeless Highlife song; ‘Never’
Music
KloudedKeys. Photo Credit: KloudedKeys
KloudedKeys pledges undying love on new single “Mine”
Music
Teephlow
Memories: Teephlow reflects on his Journey on new song
Music

Popular

Versatile Paul Bongo
Paul Bongo showcases his musical journey on ‘Story EP’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos