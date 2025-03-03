1Life Network opens submissions for artist residency program

The innovative entertainment brand 1Life Network has officially opened its annual call for music enthusiasts and rising talents, kickstarting the second edition of its well-received artist residency program, 1Life Sessions.

Themed as a celebration of creativity, community, and music, 1Life Network is excited to bring the musical dreams of three aspiring artists to life, building on the success of its maiden edition.

The winners will receive a lucrative recording deal for a song of their choice, featuring world-class audio production and a live band video—services the brand has excelled in since its inception.

Announcement video

Speaking to the media, a 1Life Network spokesperson stated:

“Our maiden event was a resounding success, and we remain committed to being a voice for the creative community, championing diversity, inclusivity, and innovation. This year, we aim to empower even more aspiring artists with an expanded and improved 1Life Sessions program. We look forward to creating more success stories.”

1Life Network is an entertainment company dedicated to excellence in film and music production, photography, live performances, and more.

Submissions for the second edition of 1Life Sessions are open from February 22 to March 22.

How to Apply

To follow in the footsteps of past winners—Moffy, Real TNT, Riycon, and Kiki Celine—here’s how to enter:

Follow 1Life Network on Instagram (@1lifenetwork).

Submit your sample song via email to 1lifeghanaa@gmail.com.

Tag three talented artists who deserve a shot.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to showcase your talent and take your music career to the next level!