TGMA 2025: Organizers unveil activity lineup

The organisers of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Charterhouse, have unveiled the schedule for the 26th edition.

The nominees will be announced on March 15th, and the main awards night will take place on May 3.

The announcement of nominees will set the stage for one of Ghana’s most prominent music celebrations, revealing the artists and projects competing for top honours.

Line Up of TGMA 2025 Activities

This will be followed by a Nominees Jam on April 5, giving fans a live experience ahead of the big night.

Prior to the May 3 grand ceremony, which will award the winners, industry-focused events such as the TGMA Master Class (May 1) and a pre-party (May 2) will generate momentum as the countdown progresses.

Additional post-award activities include a “Nite with AOTY” on May 31, celebrating the “Artiste of the Year”, and the “TGMA Music Summit” on June 21, bringing key industry players together.