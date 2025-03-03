TGMA. Credit: Ghana Music/TGMA.
TGMACredit: Ghana Music/TGMA.
News

TGMA 2025: Organizers unveil activity lineup

Mark your calendars for the 26th edition of TGMA! From nominees announcement to industry events and the grand ceremony, it's a music celebration like no other.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

The organisers of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Charterhouse, have unveiled the schedule for the 26th edition.

The nominees will be announced on March 15th, and the main awards night will take place on May 3.  

The announcement of nominees will set the stage for one of Ghana’s most prominent music celebrations, revealing the artists and projects competing for top honours.

Line Up of TGMA 2025 Activities

This will be followed by a Nominees Jam on April 5, giving fans a live experience ahead of the big night.  

Prior to the May 3 grand ceremony, which will award the winners, industry-focused events such as the TGMA Master Class (May 1) and a pre-party (May 2) will generate momentum as the countdown progresses.

Additional post-award activities include a “Nite with AOTY” on May 31, celebrating the “Artiste of the Year”, and the “TGMA Music Summit” on June 21, bringing key industry players together.  

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song

“Love In The Club”: Quamina MP drops highly anticipated 15-track debut album

‘Gold Digger’ by Daddy Lumba is 9th on Shazam Charts after nationwide revival

D-Black, Kwabena Kwabena & Joyce Blessing drop Gospel-Afrobeats-Hip-hop themed song – ‘Amazing Grace’

Unpacking Detty December: Where Do We Go From Here?

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Jesse Delali Jesse Delali ‘The Smiling Drummer’ debuts with ‘For All You’ve Done’
Next Article Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther 2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Jesse Delali
Jesse Delali ‘The Smiling Drummer’ debuts with ‘For All You’ve Done’
Music
Kofi Owusu Peprah
Worship The King! Kofi Owusu Peprah teams up with Siisi Baidoo & Brian Kuffour on new song
Music
Akwaboah
Akwaboah drops another timeless Highlife song; ‘Never’
Music
KloudedKeys. Photo Credit: KloudedKeys
KloudedKeys pledges undying love on new single “Mine”
Music
Teephlow
Memories: Teephlow reflects on his Journey on new song
Music

Popular

Versatile Paul Bongo
Paul Bongo showcases his musical journey on ‘Story EP’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos