Next Door: Kojo Blak is playing the game – and winning

It may just be the first quarter of the year, but Ghanaian sensation Kojo Blak has been an absolute buzz of a talented artist. Coming off 2024 with his viral hit, “Excellent”, featuring Kelyvnboy, the promising star has held his momentum in equal measure. With the release of his chart-topping track, “Next Door, featuring Sarkodie, he appears to have his eyes set on the world.

He has been on a steady trajectory for the past three years, consistent with releases. Dropping six songs along with his debut EP “757”, Kojo Blak has a plan for the rest of the world: a well-orchestrated ride.

The intriguing style of Kojo Blak’s pen game has never been lost; it has only become more intriguing. He has shown there is more in-store, as evident in “Next Door.” His ability to blend sophisticated writing with evocative melodies on a seductively layered theme is quite impressive.

Kojo Blak. Photo Credit: Kojo Blak.

Kojo Blak brilliantly displays the art of velvety melodies and subtly provocative lyricism, teasing at desire without ever making it obvious.

The writing is clever, laced with double meanings that invite listeners to read between the lines, while the smooth production enhances its quiet allure.

Stream “Next Door” by Kojo Blak ft. Sarkodie