Stonebwoy lights up London: A sold-out triumph at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall superstar Stonebwoy delivered an unforgettable performance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, capping off a sold-out show as part of his highly anticipated UP & RUNNIN6 world tour. The concert, held on March 8, 2025, drew a diverse and passionate crowd eager to witness the artist’s electrifying stage presence and celebrate the global rise of Ghanaian music.

Stonebwoy made a grand entrance that set the tone for the night, greeted by roaring cheers from fans who had packed the iconic venue to capacity. The evening was a rollercoaster of emotions, as the artist performed a mix of his chart-topping hits, including the reflective “Journey” and the anthemic “My Name,” alongside newer tracks from his evolving catalog. His signature blend of reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeats resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom sang along word-for-word, their voices echoing through the hall.

The London stop of the UP & RUNNIN6 tour was more than just a concert—it was a cultural celebration. The event spotlighted the unity and pride of the Ghanaian diaspora and the broader African community in the UK. Fans waved Ghanaian flags, danced to infectious rhythms, and shared their excitement across social media, with countless photos and videos flooding platforms like Instagram and X. The visuals captured Stonebwoy’s commanding performance, backed by vibrant stage lighting and a tight-knit band, amplifying the night’s energy.

WATCH: @Stonebwoy's grand entrance at his sold out show at the 'UP & RUNNIN6'' tour held at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. pic.twitter.com/iBA7J0QtDf — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) March 8, 2025

Adding to the excitement, the concert featured special guest appearances by fellow Ghanaian artists, including rising star Fameye, whose soulful contribution thrilled the crowd. These collaborations underscored the camaraderie and mutual support within Ghana’s music industry, further elevating the event’s significance. The synergy between the artists showcased the richness of Ghanaian talent and its growing influence on the international stage.

Fans sing along as Ghanaian singer Fameye (@Fameye) performs his hit song “Very Soon” at Stonebwoy’s UP & RUNNIN6'' tour held at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.#GhanaMusic #UPXRUNNIN6TOUR pic.twitter.com/OVkULVyQGx — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) March 8, 2025

Other acts for the night included AratheJay, Magixx, AmariaBB, who took to the stage with electrifying performances that captivated the audience and set the perfect tone for an unforgettable evening. Each artist brought their unique style and energy, showcasing a mix of genres that had everyone on their feet, dancing and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the event. The dynamic collaboration among the performers created a memorable experience, crown it all with impressive light displays and an enthusiastic crowd that celebrated the music under the stars.

Ghanaian musician Arathejay (@arathejay) takes the stage at Stonebwoy’s UP & RUNNIN6'' tour held at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.#GhanaMusic #UPXRUNNIN6TOUR pic.twitter.com/XemubmgCw5 — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) March 8, 2025

The atmosphere at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire was nothing short of electric, with attendees describing it as a “historic moment” for Ghanaian music in the UK. Beyond the music, the concert served as a powerful reminder of the diaspora’s role in amplifying African culture globally. Stonebwoy, a proud ambassador of Ghana, used the platform to connect with fans on a personal level, sharing heartfelt messages about resilience, identity, and the journey that has defined his career.

As the UP & RUNNIN6 tour continues to make waves across continents, the London show stands out as a testament to Stonebwoy’s artistry and the universal appeal of Ghanaian music. With his dynamic performances and unwavering dedication, Stonebwoy is not only running up the charts but also carrying the flag of African music to new heights.