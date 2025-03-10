‘Mpempem Do Me’ by Daddy Lumba included in King Charles III’s playlist

Daddy Lumba has further solidifed his position as the greatest Ghanaian musician after his song Mpempem Do Me was included in King Charles III’s special playlist for Commonwealth Day.

Curated in partnership with Apple Music, the playlist features songs that bring joy to the British monarch, with Lumba’s hit track making it to the list for its infectious rhythm and global appeal.

His Majesty King Charles III’s Playlist

The playlist highlights tracks that make it “incredibly hard to sit still,” showcasing King Charles’ appreciation for diverse music from the Commonwealth.

Listen to Mpempem Do Me by Daddy Lumba

This recognition not only celebrates Daddy Lumba’s contribution to music but also reinforces the cultural connections between Ghana and the UK, marking an important milestone in his illustrious career.

Mpempem Do Me featured Voltage and was part of the Sika album, released to celebrate Daddy Lumba’s 25th year in music.

Mpempem Do Me is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

