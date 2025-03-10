Ad imageAd image
Daddy Lumba
Daddy LumbaPhoto Credit: Manuel Photography
News

‘Mpempem Do Me’ by Daddy Lumba included in King Charles III’s playlist

Mpempem Do Me by Daddy Lumba is part of King Charles III’s special playlist for Commonwealth Day, highlighting joyful global tracks

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Daddy Lumba has further solidifed his position as the greatest Ghanaian musician after his song Mpempem Do Me was included in King Charles III’s special playlist for Commonwealth Day.

Contents
His Majesty King Charles III’s PlaylistListen to Mpempem Do Me by Daddy Lumba

Curated in partnership with Apple Music, the playlist features songs that bring joy to the British monarch, with Lumba’s hit track making it to the list for its infectious rhythm and global appeal.

His Majesty King Charles III’s Playlist

The playlist highlights tracks that make it “incredibly hard to sit still,” showcasing King Charles’ appreciation for diverse music from the Commonwealth.

Listen to Mpempem Do Me by Daddy Lumba

This recognition not only celebrates Daddy Lumba’s contribution to music but also reinforces the cultural connections between Ghana and the UK, marking an important milestone in his illustrious career.

Mpempem Do Me featured Voltage and was part of the Sika album, released to celebrate Daddy Lumba’s 25th year in music.

Mpempem Do Me is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Mpempem Do Me  on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/daddylumba-sika

author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

M.anifest: 5 Things We Know About “New Road and Guava Trees”

Stonebwoy lights up London: A sold-out triumph at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

On Your Radar: Listen to these January & February Picks

Gospel Artists: Highlighting Ghana’s New Generation

TGMA 2025: Organizers unveil activity lineup

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl. Mēl, Stella Sena & Kim of Diamonds Breakfree on “Thamanga” 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl.
Mēl, Stella Sena & Kim of Diamonds Breakfree on “Thamanga” 
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Watch Me by Empress Gifty
2025 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
G-West. Photo Credit: G-West
G-West drops new single “Lo Mi” – A must-play Afrobeats anthem
Music
B4Bonah
B4Bonah drops video for ‘Strategem’ – A Visual Masterpiece
Music
Lasmid
Olivia! Lasmid sings about the push and pull of love
Music
Bisa Kdei
Son: Bisa Kdei explores his rap side on new song
Music

Popular

OliveTheBoy
OliveTheBoy & Qing Madi celebrate the strength of love in ‘Survivor’
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos