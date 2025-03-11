Ad imageAd image
Rapper Lyrical Joe
Rapper Lyrical JoePhoto Credit: Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe to drop ‘Feed My Soul’ on 14th March

Lyrical Joe teases a new chapter in his musical journey with the release of ‘Feed My Soul’ on March 14.

New GM icon
Lyrical Joe has officially confirmed the release of his new single, Feed My Soul, set to drop on 14th March, 2025, offering fans an early taste of his upcoming album, I AM.

Known for his mastery in intricate wordplay and powerful storytelling, Lyrical Joe has generated a buzz around his evolving sound, with “Feed My Soul”.

The upcoming release is expected to be a deep and introspective track that resonates with listeners on a personal level.

As one of the leading voices in the Ghanaian rap scene, Lyrical Joe’s lyrical depth continues to shine, showcasing themes of growth, self-reflection, and musical evolution.

The buzz around his previous releases, coupled with the anticipation surrounding Feed My Soul, hints at a project that will redefine his artistry.

With March 14 quickly approaching, fans eagerly await the next chapter of Lyrical Joe’s journey, as he continues dominating the global music scene. Stay tuned for Feed My Soul on all major streaming platforms.

