Raevin
RaevinPhoto Credit: Legacy Life Entertainment
Legacy Life Entertainment welcomes Raevin ahead of debut song

Legacy Life Entertainment introduces Raevin, unveiling his debut single ‘Fire’ on 28th March 2025.

Legacy Life Entertainment, the powerhouse label behind global music success stories, is proud to introduce its newest signee, Raevin.

Founded by acclaimed Ghanaian music producer Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly known as Killbeatz, the label is poised to elevate Raevin to international stardom, following in the footsteps of chart-topping sensation King Promise.

Legacy Life Entertainment will unveil a preview of Raevin’s highly anticipated debut single, Fire, on 13th March 2025, giving fans a glimpse of the artist’s unique sound and undeniable talent.

Welcome Announcement

Raevin x Legacy Life Entertainment

This teaser is designed to create massive anticipation, signalling a groundbreaking arrival in the music industry.

With strong backing from Crux Global and Sony Music, Raevin’s launch is set to be a milestone moment in Afrobeats and global music.

Killbeatz, known for crafting infectious melodies and shaping some of Africa’s biggest music exports, expressed confidence in Raevin’s ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

Legacy Life Entertainment is all about developing exceptional talent and taking them to the world stage. With Raevin’s unique artistry and the incredible team supporting him, we believe he is destined for greatness

Killbeatz

As anticipation builds, music lovers and industry stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the full release of Fire on 28th March 2025.

Raevin’s debut marks another exciting chapter in Legacy Life Entertainment’s mission to push African music to new heights.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
