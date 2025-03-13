The Big Reveal! TGMA 2025 nominees to be announced on Saturday 15th March

The long-anticipated nominee announcement for the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025) is nearly here.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 15th March, when the nominees will be revealed live on TV3 and across the official Ghana Music Awards social media channels.

After weeks of submissions and meticulous deliberations, music fans across the country will finally learn which artists and groups will be contending for the highly coveted awards.

The Road to the Nominee Announcement

It all began on 21st January 2025, when nominations officially opened for the TGMA. Artists and groups had until 16th February to submit their works released between 1st January and 31st December 2024.

The response was nothing short of phenomenal, with over 1,500 entries pouring in from more than 130 talented artists and groups—a true testament to the dynamic and ever-growing nature of Ghana’s music industry.

The Deliberation Process

Once the deadline passed, an expert panel of industry insiders and stakeholders rolled up their sleeves for the daunting task of sifting through the entries.

The review process was thorough, with each submission evaluated based on a set of specific criteria to ensure only the most deserving artists and groups made it onto the shortlist.

The final selections were validated by the TGMA board and key industry players, ensuring transparency and fairness every step of the way.

The Big 5 Categories: The Showstoppers

While every category brings its own set of thrills, the Big 5 awards are the ultimate crown jewels. These prestigious categories will be revealed live on TV3 on Saturday, 15th March.

They include: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Telecel Most Popular Song, New Artist, and Artist of the Year.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards: Celebrating Excellence

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards play an essential role in showcasing and celebrating the best of Ghana’s musical talent.

By recognising excellence, the awards inspire artists to reach new creative heights while fuelling the growth of the industry.

They also serve as a unifying force, bringing together artists, industry leaders, and music lovers in a shared celebration of Ghanaian music.

Mark Your Calendars

The wait is almost over. Saturday, 15th March will be a day to remember as the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards finally reveals its nominees.

With Ghana’s top artists and groups battling it out for the prestigious honours, the anticipation is at an all-time high.

As the music industry continues to evolve, the TGMA remains a true benchmark of excellence.

Be sure to tune in to TV3 on 15th March as the curtain rises on this year’s nominees and the countdown to an unforgettable awards show begins.