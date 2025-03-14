2025 Guinness Accravaganza: Stonebwoy headlines ‘Smoooth’ edition on March 29

Ghana’s biggest pop-culture festival, Guinness Accravaganza, is back with its boldest edition yet, happening on Saturday, 29th March 2024 at Ghud Park, near Accra Mall.

Now in its fifth run, this ‘Smoooth’ Edition of Guinness Accravaganza promises to level up experiences for more than 3,000 festival-goers, who will be the first in Ghana to taste the all-new Guinness Smooth – a new variant of Guinness that Guinness Ghana is introducing to their consumers.

“This year, thanks to our partnership with Guinness, we’re taking it to the next level,” said Faith Katua, Business Manager at Buzz Africa. “For the first time ever, Accravaganza festival-goers will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the new Guinness Smooth.”

Guinness Accravaganza, Smoooth Edition. Credit: Accravaganza.

As a quarterly festival, Accravaganza continues to highlight Ghana’s dynamic creative scene by bringing together some of Ghana’s biggest artists and DJs, along with art, fashion, and a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian popular culture.

The hottest acts in Ghana at the moment—Stonebwoy, Joey B, Arathejay, Alor G, La Même Gang, Lali x Lola—are set to headline this edition, alongside Accra’s favourite DJs and MCs — DredW, Kojo Manuel, DJ Lord, DJ Justice, Mercury Quaye, Michael Nikols, Mz Orztin, Sleek DJ.

With bigger performances and new experiences, this edition promises to surpass everything that has come before.

Pre-sale tickets are available now at Accravaganza.com with a 50% discount via this link.