Musician and gangster life never mix – Kenyatta Hill cautions

Reggae musician Kenyatta Hill cautioned artists against detaching themselves from gangsterism in an interview with Multimedia Group’s Joy News.

He stated that music and gangster life do not mix and that people should be mindful of how they become consumed by fame and money.

“Make una money and treat people h good. Make una buy no guns. If you want to make good music, make good music.”

He directed this caution to Ghanaian leading artists Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. Using several examples, he highlighted how damaging mixing music and gangsterism can be.

Kenyatta Hill is the son of the late Reggae musician Joesph Hill of the Culture group. His talent and craft have seen him tour the world, following in his father’s footsteps and spreading messages of love, unity, and community through his music and performances.