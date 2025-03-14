Ad imageAd image
Kenyatta Hill. Photo Credit: Live Vision Agency.
Kenyatta Hill. Photo Credit: Live Vision Agency.
News

Musician and gangster life never mix – Kenyatta Hill cautions

Kenyatta Hill cautions leading artists in Ghana against gangster activities as he advises artists to prioritize making good music.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Reggae musician Kenyatta Hill cautioned artists against detaching themselves from gangsterism in an interview with Multimedia Group’s Joy News.

He stated that music and gangster life do not mix and that people should be mindful of how they become consumed by fame and money.

“Make una money and treat people h good. Make una buy no guns. If you want to make good music, make good music.”

He directed this caution to Ghanaian leading artists Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. Using several examples, he highlighted how damaging mixing music and gangsterism can be.

Kenyatta Hill is the son of the late Reggae musician Joesph Hill of the Culture group. His talent and craft have seen him tour the world, following in his father’s footsteps and spreading messages of love, unity, and community through his music and performances.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - ‘Simigwa’ Reviving Highlife: Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s ‘Simigwa’ official reissue
Next Article Trendsetter DarkoVibes DarkoVibes celebrates his birthday with ‘Toxic Traits EP’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Bisa Kdei
Son: Bisa Kdei explores his rap side on new song
Music
M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest.
M.anifest: 5 Things We Know About “New Road and Guava Trees”
Lists
Gospel artiste Richie Grateful
Richie Grateful releases powerful debut single “Grateful”
Music
B4Bonah
B4Bonah drops video for ‘Strategem’ – A Visual Masterpiece
Music
New artiste Tdooooo
Tdooooo begins journey to music fame
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Latest

Trendsetter DarkoVibes
DarkoVibes celebrates his birthday with ‘Toxic Traits EP’
Music
KobbyRockz
No Be Me Alone: KobbyRockz teams up with Kojo Luda on new song
Music
Rapper M.anifest
M.anifest’s ‘New Road & Guava Trees’ is here!
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
New artiste Dependable
New Music! Dependable releases ‘Fake Love’
Music

Sponsored

Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music
Hitmaker Joeboy
Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Africa
Berma - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
Berma! Strongman hits hard with new song
Music