Nominees Announcement for 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

2025 TGMA: Nominees announcement underway

Stay tuned for Ghana Music's Live updates on the TGMA Nominees Announcement to find out which artists received nominations.

TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Auto Updates

Organizers of the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards is officially presenting the Nominees Announcement for the 26th edition of the awards scheme. The announcement is underways and more categories have been announced, including Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song and Best Highlife Artist. The competition is tight, with fan-favorite artists securing spots in multiple categories.

Best HipHop SongBest Afrobeat SongBest Hiplife SongBest Highlife SongBest Urban Contemporary Gospel SongBest Reggae/Dancehall Song

Follow Ghana Music's Live updates of the TGMA Nominees Announcement to learn which artists got nominated.

Best HipHop Song

Best HipHop Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Afrobeat Song

Best Afrobeat Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Hiplife Song

Best Hiplife Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Highlife Song

Best Highlife Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
