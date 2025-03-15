2025 TGMA: Nominees announcement underway

Organizers of the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards is officially presenting the Nominees Announcement for the 26th edition of the awards scheme. The announcement is underways and more categories have been announced, including Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song and Best Highlife Artist. The competition is tight, with fan-favorite artists securing spots in multiple categories.

Follow Ghana Music’s Live updates of the TGMA Nominees Announcement to learn which artists got nominated.

Best HipHop Song

Best HipHop Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Afrobeat Song

Best Afrobeat Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Hiplife Song

Best Hiplife Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Highlife Song

Best Highlife Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.