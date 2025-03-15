Ad imageAd image
News

Full List: Nominees for the 2025 TGMA

Get ready for the intense competition as fan-favorite artists secure spots in multiple categories at the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Organizers of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have officially unveilied the final list of nominees on Saturday, March 15. The announcement follows the closure of the nomination filing process, with several categories already revealed, including the coveted Artiste of the Year, Best New Artiste, Best Male/Female Vocalist, Best Hiplife Song, Best Highlife Song, and Best Hip-Hop Song among notable others.

Contents
Artiste of the YearBest Gospel ArtisteBest New ArtisteBest Male Vocal PerformanceBest Female Vocal PerformanceBest Hiplife/HipHop ArtisteBest Rap PerformanceBest HipHop SongBest Afrobeat SongBest Hiplife SongBest Highlife SongBest Urban Contemporary Gospel SongBest Reggae/Dancehall SongBest Music VideoBest Traditional GospelAfrican Song of the YearBest Reggae/Dancehall ArtisteCollaboration of the YearInternational Collaboration of the YearSongwriter of the YearTelecel Most Popular Song

The main awards ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre is slated for May 3, 2025. Ahead of the 26th edition, a pre-party will take place on May 2, bringing together nominees and industry stakeholders for networking, discussions, and celebrations.

The TGMA remains Ghana’s most prestigious music awards platform, recognizing excellence across various genres and contributions to the industry.

Follow Ghana Music’s live updates on the 26th TGMA Nominees Announcement to learn which artists were nominated.

Artiste of the Year

Artiste of the Year - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Artiste of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Gospel Artiste

Best Gospel Artiste - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Gospel Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best New Artiste

Best New Artiste - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best New Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Male Vocal Performance

Best Vocal Performance -TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Vocal Performance -TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Female Vocal Performance

Best Female Vocal Performance - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Female Vocal Performance – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Rap Performance

Best Rap Performance - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Rap Performance – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best HipHop Song

Best HipHop Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best HipHop Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Afrobeat Song

Best Afrobeat Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Afrobeat Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Hiplife Song

Best Hiplife Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Hiplife Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Highlife Song

Best Highlife Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Highlife Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA
Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Music Video

Best Male Vocal Performance - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Male Vocal Performance – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Traditional Gospel

Best Traditional Gospel - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Traditional Gospel – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

African Song of the Year

African Song of the Year - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
African Song of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Collaboration of the Year

Collaboration of the Year - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Collaboration of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

International Collaboration of the Year

International Collaboration of the Year - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
International Collaboration of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Songwriter of the Year

Songwriter of the Year - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Songwriter of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Telecel Most Popular Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Telecel Most Popular Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Ras Kuuku earns double nominations at 2025 TGMA

Piesie Esther earns TGMA nomination after a year of milestones

26th TGMA: Empress Gifty nominated for Best Gospel Artiste

Kojo Blak on DSCVRY: A Buzzing Talent with Sensational Melodies 

The Big Reveal! TGMA 2025 nominees to be announced on Saturday 15th March

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Guinness Accravaganza, Smoooth Edition. Credit: Accravaganza. 2025 Guinness Accravaganza: Stonebwoy headlines ‘Smoooth’ Edition on March 29
Next Article Empress Gifty on Watch Me. Photo Credit: Empress Gifty/YouTube. 26th TGMA: Empress Gifty nominated for Best Gospel Artiste
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl.
Mēl, Stella Sena & Kim of Diamonds Breakfree on “Thamanga” 
Music
Lyrical Joe
Feed My Soul: Lyrical Joe reflects on life, love, and struggles in new song
Music
Jay Bahd
Jay Bahd drops bold video for ‘Ka Si Manim’
Music
Rapper M.anifest
M.anifest’s ‘New Road & Guava Trees’ is here!
Music
Rapper Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe to drop ‘Feed My Soul’ on 14th March
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Hitmaker Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy releases ‘Break It’, a high-energy dance song
Music
Singer Cina Soul
Did I Lie: Cina Soul drops much anticipated album
Music
Trendsetter DarkoVibes
DarkoVibes celebrates his birthday with ‘Toxic Traits EP’
Music
KobbyRockz
No Be Me Alone: KobbyRockz teams up with Kojo Luda on new song
Music
M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.
‘We dey back’ – M.anifest on Ghana’s music industry
News

Sponsored

Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music
Hitmaker Joeboy
Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Africa