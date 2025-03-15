Full List: Nominees for the 2025 TGMA

Organizers of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have officially unveilied the final list of nominees on Saturday, March 15. The announcement follows the closure of the nomination filing process, with several categories already revealed, including the coveted Artiste of the Year, Best New Artiste, Best Male/Female Vocalist, Best Hiplife Song, Best Highlife Song, and Best Hip-Hop Song among notable others.
The main awards ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre is slated for May 3, 2025. Ahead of the 26th edition, a pre-party will take place on May 2, bringing together nominees and industry stakeholders for networking, discussions, and celebrations.
The TGMA remains Ghana’s most prestigious music awards platform, recognizing excellence across various genres and contributions to the industry.
Follow Ghana Music’s live updates on the 26th TGMA Nominees Announcement to learn which artists were nominated.
Artiste of the Year
Best Gospel Artiste
Best New Artiste
Best Male Vocal Performance
Best Female Vocal Performance
Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste
Best Rap Performance
Best HipHop Song
Best Afrobeat Song
Best Hiplife Song
Best Highlife Song
Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
Best Music Video
Best Traditional Gospel
African Song of the Year
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
Collaboration of the Year
International Collaboration of the Year
Songwriter of the Year
Telecel Most Popular Song
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.