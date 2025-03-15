Full List: Nominees for the 2025 TGMA

Organizers of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have officially unveilied the final list of nominees on Saturday, March 15. The announcement follows the closure of the nomination filing process, with several categories already revealed, including the coveted Artiste of the Year, Best New Artiste, Best Male/Female Vocalist, Best Hiplife Song, Best Highlife Song, and Best Hip-Hop Song among notable others.

The main awards ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre is slated for May 3, 2025. Ahead of the 26th edition, a pre-party will take place on May 2, bringing together nominees and industry stakeholders for networking, discussions, and celebrations.

The TGMA remains Ghana’s most prestigious music awards platform, recognizing excellence across various genres and contributions to the industry.

Artiste of the Year

Artiste of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Gospel Artiste

Best Gospel Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best New Artiste

Best New Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Male Vocal Performance

Best Vocal Performance -TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Female Vocal Performance

Best Female Vocal Performance – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Rap Performance

Best Rap Performance – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best HipHop Song

Best HipHop Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Afrobeat Song

Best Afrobeat Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Hiplife Song

Best Hiplife Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Highlife Song

Best Highlife Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Music Video

Best Male Vocal Performance – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Traditional Gospel

Best Traditional Gospel – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

African Song of the Year

African Song of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Collaboration of the Year

Collaboration of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

International Collaboration of the Year

International Collaboration of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Songwriter of the Year

Songwriter of the Year – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Telecel Most Popular Song

Telecel Most Popular Song – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.