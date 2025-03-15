Piesie Esther earns TGMA nomination after a year of milestones

Piesie Esther has been nominated for “Best Gospel Artiste” of the year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), recognizing her dedication and impact on gospel music.

In the year under review, her song “Gyidi Kese” (Medley), released just four months ago, has resonated deeply with listeners, amassing nearly .2 million views on YouTube and dominating Ghana’s trending music charts. She followed up with Atɛɛne (Overturned),” a nod to her prestige and presence in the industry.

The “Mo” hitmaker, who distributes under MiPROMO, rivals notable names under the “Best Gospel Artiste” category including, Empress Gifty, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Team Eternity and MOG Music.

Best Gospel Artiste – TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.

Beyond her music, Piesie Esther gave fans an unforgettable experience at the Flora Made By Grace 2024 Concert on November 3rd at the Accra International Conference Centre. The event brought together a delighted audience and left a lasting impact on those in attendance.

With this nomination, Piesie Esther’s commitment to inspiring through gospel music is again in the spotlight. Many are eager to see if she will take home the award.

Atɛɛne (Overturned) – Piesie Esther