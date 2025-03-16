Ras Kuuku earns double nominations at 2025 TGMA

Reggae/dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku, has earned double award nominations at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025).

Ras Kuuku secured spots in the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year categories.

His single ‘Road Of Evil’ (off the Road Of Evil album) has been the driving force behind these nominations, showcasing Ras Kuuku’s ability to capture the hearts of fans with his powerful lyrics and dynamic style.

Watch Road Of Evil by Ras Kuuku

“Road Of Evil” has been widely praised for its impactful message and its strong presence across major streaming platforms. Ras Kuuku faces fierce competition in both categories, with other notable artistes also vying for the prestigious awards.

However, Ras Kuuku expressed his disappointment at not being nominated for Best Male Vocal Performance.

These people hate me basaa, herrrrrr. Ras Kuuku on Best Male Vocal Performance snub

Despite this, the nominations he received are a testament to his musical journey and influence in the reggae/dancehall scene.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the TGMA ceremony, where Ras Kuuku will look to take home the coveted titles.

Ras Kuuku’s digital distribution is handled by MiPROMO, a company known for providing effective digital music distribution solutions for Ghanaian artistes.

Stream the Road Of Evil Album on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/raskuuku-roadofevil