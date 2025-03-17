Ad imageAd image
26th TGMA: Netizens react to nominee announcements, call out snubs

Find out why fans are questioning the selection criteria for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) and expressing their disappointment over certain exclusions.

TGMA 25. Credit: TGMA.
The nominees for the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have officially been announced, sparking widespread reactions from fans and industry watchers. While some applaud the selections, others express disappointment over what they perceive as glaring omissions and questionable classifications.

The announcement, made on Saturday, March 15, followed the closure of the nomination filing process. Key categories revealed include “Artiste of the Year”, “Best New Artiste”, “Album/EP of the Year”, “Best Gospel Artiste”, “Best Male and Female Vocalists, “Best Hiplife Song”, “Best Highlife Song”, “Best Afropop Song, and “Best HipHop Song” among other coveted categories. Check out full list here.

Social media has since been buzzing with reactions, with many highlighting artists and songs they believe deserved recognition. Among the most discussed exclusions is Kojo Blak’s “Excellent” featuring Kelvyn Boy, which failed to secure a nomination, while the artist himself was overlooked for “Best New Artiste.”

Similarly, King Paluta’s “Makoma” was not nominated, leaving fans questioning the selection criteria. Another central talking point is Arathejay’s “Jesus Christ”, which many expected to be nominated for “Collaboration of the Year” and “Best Hiplife Song” despite getting a nod under “Best Afropop Song”. Even more surprising to fans was the omission of the Ghana’s favourite duo, DopeNation from every category. Another integral conversation is why rappers missed out on “Songwriter of the Year” category.

Some critics argue that certain songs were misplaced in categories that do not accurately reflect their style or impact. In contrast, others defend the board’s decisions based on the definitions set for each category.

With fans attentively watching the discussion, it is unclear how the TGMA organizers would address the mounting concerns. These arguments heighten the excitement surrounding the final winners’ selection as the show prepares for its big event.

Check out reactions as fans and industry insiders have taken to social media to air their views:

