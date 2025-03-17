26th TGMA: Netizens react to nominee announcements, call out snubs

The nominees for the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have officially been announced, sparking widespread reactions from fans and industry watchers. While some applaud the selections, others express disappointment over what they perceive as glaring omissions and questionable classifications.

The announcement, made on Saturday, March 15, followed the closure of the nomination filing process. Key categories revealed include “Artiste of the Year”, “Best New Artiste”, “Album/EP of the Year”, “Best Gospel Artiste”, “Best Male and Female Vocalists, “Best Hiplife Song”, “Best Highlife Song”, “Best Afropop Song, and “Best HipHop Song” among other coveted categories. Check out full list here.

Social media has since been buzzing with reactions, with many highlighting artists and songs they believe deserved recognition. Among the most discussed exclusions is Kojo Blak’s “Excellent” featuring Kelvyn Boy, which failed to secure a nomination, while the artist himself was overlooked for “Best New Artiste.”

Similarly, King Paluta’s “Makoma” was not nominated, leaving fans questioning the selection criteria. Another central talking point is Arathejay’s “Jesus Christ”, which many expected to be nominated for “Collaboration of the Year” and “Best Hiplife Song” despite getting a nod under “Best Afropop Song”. Even more surprising to fans was the omission of the Ghana’s favourite duo, DopeNation from every category. Another integral conversation is why rappers missed out on “Songwriter of the Year” category.

Some critics argue that certain songs were misplaced in categories that do not accurately reflect their style or impact. In contrast, others defend the board’s decisions based on the definitions set for each category.

With fans attentively watching the discussion, it is unclear how the TGMA organizers would address the mounting concerns. These arguments heighten the excitement surrounding the final winners’ selection as the show prepares for its big event.

Check out reactions as fans and industry insiders have taken to social media to air their views:

This lyrics of ‘threats and abuse’ somehow makes it to the nominations for the SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR. Meanwhile you people are positioning yourselves as some principled panel where even ‘Makoma’ is supposedly sexually explicit. @GHMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/PaVKz3Yxwr — SIR AKITI (@tailorMARIQUE) March 16, 2025

Puul that is all about sex, pulling panties, was nominated but makoma wasn’t because he played on words?? TGMA board, come again, come again na mopri dodo — Afia (@af_ia_blue) March 16, 2025

👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭: If the calendar year for the award scheme is between January – December in a year under review, you can’t deny a song released in that calendar year a nomination cuz it ‘peaked’ in the following yr(i.e: Excellent).



Unless of course, a nomination wasn’t filed by the artist. — Ölele | Building OSN (@OleleSalvador) March 15, 2025

the award scheme constantly omit rappers from songwriter categories. that's something rappers should fight against. https://t.co/ngvSPrYEaa — Culart.blog (@culartblog) March 15, 2025

AH NO DOPENATION ANYWHERE?? NOT EVEN GROUP OF THE YEAR?

Did they file? Do they have a problem with Charterhouse? — Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) March 15, 2025

The only reason Makoma won’t be nominated is not to saturate his votes in those categories. 2 songs in a public voting category means King Paluta won’t have maximum votes https://t.co/Td5FqC7lEG — Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh – NYB (@NYB_LIVE) March 16, 2025

Per the updated TGMA category definition for Artiste of the Year, in addition to hit single/EP/album, he/she must also have had the highest audience appeal and been the most popular in the year under review.

Can we, hand to heart, say King Promise had that over Paluta in 2024? — Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) March 16, 2025

The Makoma snub is so hilarious, especially when you get to understand songs like Puul and Bad Feelings 😹😹😹 herh tgma #26thTGMA — Fav_Villiaumite (@FVilliaumite) March 17, 2025

The biggest snub for this year’s TGMA is Gambo’s #DripRemix visuals. Like how do u watch this visual with all the cultural displayed and tend to snub it.

eno dey make sense pic.twitter.com/zVnO0CxD9J — Section 80. (@GLOCK___40) March 16, 2025

Is about time we tell TGMA people the truth some songs shouldn’t be nominated — Brymo👽 (@brymoabe) March 15, 2025

It’s so easy to see the inconsistency in the nominations when you read through the category definitions. All people ask for is some level of consistency and that is not even asking too much.



How do you set your own marking scheme and won’t follow it to the T? — Nana McCook Code 7 👨🏾‍🍳 (@NanaKojoMula) March 16, 2025