Kofi Kinaata shines with multiple TGMA 2025 nominations

Kofi Kinaata, the renowned Ghanaian musician, has earned significant recognition at the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025), securing three prestigious nominations.

His hit song Effiakuma Broken Heart has been nominated in the Best Highlife Song of the Year category, reflecting his immense contribution to the Highlife genre.

Kinaata’s visually captivating music video for Auntie Ama also earned him a nomination for Best Music Video of the Year, highlighting his creativity and artistic vision.

Kofi Kinaata’s nominations at TGMA 2025

Additionally, Kinaata’s exceptional songwriting skills have been recognized with a nomination for Songwriter of the Year for his song Saman, showcasing his deep storytelling and lyrical talent.

These nominations underscore Kinaata’s versatility and continued dominance in the Ghanaian music scene, as he competes alongside other top artistes for these coveted awards at the TGMA 2025.

