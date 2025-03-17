Ad imageAd image
Kofi Kinaata shines with multiple TGMA 2025 nominations

Celebrate Kofi Kinaata’s impressive nominations for Effiakuma Broken Heart, Auntie Ama, and Saman at the 2025 TGMA.

Highlife star Kofi Kinaata
Highlife star Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, the renowned Ghanaian musician, has earned significant recognition at the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025), securing three prestigious nominations.

Contents
Kofi Kinaata’s nominations at TGMA 2025Watch Auntie Ama by Kofi Kinaata

His hit song Effiakuma Broken Heart has been nominated in the Best Highlife Song of the Year category, reflecting his immense contribution to the Highlife genre.

Kinaata’s visually captivating music video for Auntie Ama also earned him a nomination for Best Music Video of the Year, highlighting his creativity and artistic vision.

Kofi Kinaata’s nominations at TGMA 2025

Songwriter of the Year - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Male Vocal Performance - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA.
Best Highlife Song - TGMA 2025. Credit: TGMA

Additionally, Kinaata’s exceptional songwriting skills have been recognized with a nomination for Songwriter of the Year for his song Saman, showcasing his deep storytelling and lyrical talent.

These nominations underscore Kinaata’s versatility and continued dominance in the Ghanaian music scene, as he competes alongside other top artistes for these coveted awards at the TGMA 2025.

Watch Auntie Ama by Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata’s YouTube Channel is managed by MiPROMO, a company known for providing effective digital music distribution solutions for Ghanaian artistes.

MiPROMO, a YouTube Partner MCN, wishes him continued success and hopes for wins in his nominated categories.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
