26th TGMA: DopeNation didn’t give consent for nominations – PRO, Charterhouse

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has addressed concerns surrounding the absence of Ghanaian duo DopeNation from the 26th edition nominations.

Following the announcement of nominees, fans questioned why the group, popularly known for their hit songs and dominance in the year under review, was not included in any category. The PRO in a recent X Spaces clarified that while DopeNation was considered in the research phase, the group did not submit an official nomination. He also noted that the board could not proceed with their nomination due to a lack of consent from the duo.

“They were captured in our research, but we didn’t receive an official filing from them,” he explained. “As part of our process, we only needed their consent and that is something we’ve done several times even though we usually recommend for people to file because with that they can provide us with all the information. It just happens that we weren’t able to get through. We tried reaching out several times but got no response from their team. Unfortunately, without the consent we were looking for, we couldn’t proceed with their nomination.”

DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopeNation.

Mr. Klah acknowledged the impact of DopeNation in the past year, emphasizing that their omission was not intentional but a result of procedural challenges. “It’s sad for me personally because you can’t talk about the groups or artistes in Ghana without in the year under review without mentioning DopeNation. There’s no party in Ghana without a DopeNation song.”

Despite the disappointment, he reiterated the importance of artists actively participating in the nomination process to ensure their works are properly represented.

DoneNation is yet to respond to these conversations and provide clarity on the matter.