“Kweku Smoke is too hard…” Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has publicly expressed his admiration for Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke. In a recent post on X, the Nigerian star described him as “too hard.”

Kweku Smoke has built a reputation for his lyrical dexterity and relentless work ethic, releasing three albums and an EP within a span of 12 months. His consistency and artistic depth continue to earn him recognition, with the latest proof being his five nominations at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The rapper secured nominations in key categories, including the coveted “Artiste of the Year”, “Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste”, and “Album/EP of the Year” with Kweku Jesus album. He also got nominations in “Best HipHop Song” and “Best Rap Performance”, all with his fan’s favourite track “Holy Ghost.”

Kweku smoke is too hard man WTF — emeka (@BlaqBonez) March 17, 2025

His dominance in the hiphop space, coupled with his ability to blend different styles, has positioned him as one of Ghana’s most prolific rappers.

Blaqbonez’s praise comes as no surprise. Kweku Smoke’s name is becoming harder to ignore, and his influence is only growing with this level of consistency.