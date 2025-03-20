Gyakie reveals debut album title, “After Midnight”

Gyakie, the Ghanaian Afro-Fusion star known for her captivating sound and heartfelt lyrics, has announced the title of her debut album, “After Midnight.” Fans have eagerly anticipated this moment, and with the album set to release soon, the excitement continues to build.

Expect “After Midnight” to explore the complexities of love, capturing the essence of vulnerability that emerges in the late hours. Gyakie’s soothing voice and poetic storytelling promises to take listeners on an emotional journey through various forms of love—a topic she’s known for.

Prior to the album announcement, Gyakie teased an incoming single titled “Sankofa,” hinting at the rich themes and musical depth that fans can expect from the project.

With multiple accolades under her belt, including being the first Ghanaian female artist signed to

RCA Records UK and Sony Music Africa, Gyakie is breaking new ground in the music industry. This March, she proudly represented Ghana at the Forbes Africa Women’s Leading Summit and featured in a Puma football campaign alongside legends such as Abedi Pele, Stonebwoy, and Smallgod. Her breakout hit “Forever” has achieved remarkable success, topping charts and earning her a place among the most streamed Ghanaian female artists globally.

Gyakie’s live performances have been nothing short of spectacular. She has graced stages at significant events, including Kizz Daniel’s 10th-anniversary concert at the OVO Arena Wembley in London and the DMV Party in the Park in Washington, D.C. Her artistry continues to shine as she collaborates with renowned artists such as Serge Ibaka & Diplo, JBee, AKA, Davido, Patoranking, Major League DJz, and more, showcasing her talent on international platforms.

As Gyakie prepares to release “After Midnight,” she reflects on her journey, as shared in a BBCAfrica interview, acknowledging the challenges she has faced while remaining committed to her craft. This debut LP promises to not just be a collection of songs; it’s bound to be a celebration of resilience, love, and the transformative power of music.

As fans eagerly await the release of “After Midnight,” Gyakie’s soothing voice and poetic storytelling are sure to resonate deeply, taking listeners on an unforgettable emotional journey. Stay tuned for what promises to be a remarkable debut album, with the album date soon to be announced.