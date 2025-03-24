Ad imageAd image
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations

MiPROMO artists Ras Kuuku, Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, and Kofi Kinaata earn multiple nominations at the 26th TGMA.

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
MiPROMO-distributed artists Ras Kuuku, Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, and Kofi Kinaata have earned multiple nominations at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), a nod to their impact in the year under review.

Contents
Ras Kuuku: Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste & Best Reggae/Dancehall SongPiesie Esther: Best Gospel Artiste & Best Traditional Gospel SongEmpress Gifty: Best Gospel Artiste & Best Traditional Gospel SongKofi Kinaata: Best Highlife Artiste, Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Album/EP of the Year, Best Music Video & Best Highlife Song

The nominations reflect their exceptional talent, consistency, and the strong connection they have built with fans over the past year. MiPROMO, one of Ghana’s top digital distribution platforms, is still essential in helping these musicians reach a wider audience. It handles the music distribution and YouTube profiles for Ras Kuuku, Piesie Esther, and Empress Gifty, and it only handles Kofi Kinaata’s YouTube account.

Ras Kuuku: Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste & Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Ras Kuuku’s song “Road of Evil” has earned him nominations for both “Best Reggae/Dancehall Song” and “Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist” of the Year. His explosive delivery and strong words are on full display in this song from his “Road of Evil” album. Ras Kuuku, who won the 2020 TGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award, is still a major force in the genre.

Ras Kuuku for 26th TGMA. Credit: MiPROMO.
Piesie Esther: Best Gospel Artiste & Best Traditional Gospel Song

Gospel powerhouse Piesie Esther continues to shine with nominations for “Best Gospel Artiste of the Year” and “Best Traditional Gospel Song” for “Atɛɛne (Overturned)”. Her recent release, “Gyidi Kese (Medley)”, has quickly amassed nearly 2 million YouTube views in just four months, dominating Ghanaian gospel charts and inspiring listeners with its message of faith and perseverance.

Piesie Esther for 26th TGMA. Credit: MiPROMO.
Empress Gifty: Best Gospel Artiste & Best Traditional Gospel Song

Empress Gifty also secured nominations for Best Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Traditional Gospel Song with her hit “Watch Me”. With over 2 million views on YouTube, the song remains a fan favorite, further cementing her position as one of Ghana’s leading gospel voices.

Empress Gifty for 26th TGMA. Credit: MiPROMO.
Kofi Kinaata: Best Highlife Artiste, Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Album/EP of the Year, Best Music Video & Best Highlife Song

Kofi Kinaata leads the MiPROMO roster with six nominations, including Best Highlife Artiste, Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Album/EP of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Highlife Song. Renowned for his relatable lyrics and storytelling ability, Kinaata continues to push the boundaries of highlife music.

Kofi Kinaata for 26th TGMA. Credit: MiPROMO.
MiPROMO has been instrumental in the digital growth of these artists. With over a decade of experience in digital management, YouTube monetization, and music distribution, the platform manages YouTube accounts and distributes music for Ras Kuuku, Piesie Esther, and Empress Gifty, while solely managing Kofi Kinaata’s YouTube presence. MiPROMO’s efforts have helped these artists reach a global audience and achieve significant milestones.

These nominations celebrate not just the individual talents of Kofi Kinaata, Ras Kuuku, Piesie Esther, and Empress Gifty but also the transformative power of digital distribution in shaping modern Ghanaian music. As the 26th TGMA approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the outcomes, hoping to see their favorite artists take home well-deserved awards.

