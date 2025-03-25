Akiyana and Sparqlyn set to thrill UK with tour

Ghanaian singers Akiyana and Sparqlyn are set to thrill audiences with not one, but two electrifying performances in the UK.

The first show is scheduled for April 26th, 2025, at the Coded Lounge, located at 90-96 Hospital Street, Birmingham, B19 3QP while the second event will be on May 10th, 2025, at 1 Duke Street, Luton, LU2 0HJ.

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music and entertainment from these talented artists. The tour is being organized by young mission entertainment and Akinlolu Jekins Limited UK.

According to Akiyana’s road manager in an interview with Ghanandwom, Ms. Irene Naa Obiokor Tetteh said fans should anticipate a massive performance from their favorite artistes.

All music lovers are invited to attend these highly anticipated events. Mark your calendars for April 26th and May 10th, and get ready to groove with Akiyana and Sparqlyn.

With their unique sound and captivating stage presence, these shows promise to be unforgettable experiences. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now and join the excitement!