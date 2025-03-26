Ad imageAd image
Fast-rising female artist and Tiktok sensation Supa Sandy to drop a new song with Bosoma

Get ready for Supa Sandy's highly anticipated new single, “Monyae Me”, a vibrant Afrobeat collaboration with Bosoma that promises to be a chart-topping hit.

Promoter Koolic
Promoter Koolic - Guest Contributor
Supa Sandy. Photo Credit: Riches
Supa Sandy. Photo Credit: Riches

Ghana’s fast-rising female artist and viral TikTok sensation, Supa Sandy, is set to release her highly anticipated new single, “Monyae Me,” featuring the talented Bosoma. The song, scheduled for release on March 31, 2025, is already generating buzz as fans eagerly await this exciting collaboration.

Supa Sandy’s rise in the music industry is nothing short of inspiring. She first gained recognition by doing song covers and open verses, where she would flawlessly sing along to popular tracks, mimicking every lyric with precision. Her ability to bring songs to life quickly earned her a loyal following, making her one of TikTok’s most engaging content creators, where she now boasts over 1 million followers.

Her transition from viral covers to an independent artist has been smooth, thanks to her captivating voice, unique style, and a strong connection with her audience. As her music gained traction across streaming platforms, she cemented her position as one of Ghana’s promising new voices in the industry.

Supa Sandy’s latest single, “Monyae Me”, featuring Bosoma, is expected to be a chart-topping hit. The song blends Afrobeat and highlife rhythms, creating a vibrant and danceable tune that will resonate with music lovers.

Bosoma, known for his smooth delivery and lyrical depth, adds an extra layer of excitement to the track, making this collaboration one to watch. Given Supa Sandy’s strong influence on TikTok, fans can expect a viral dance challenge or trend to accompany the release, further pushing the song into mainstream success.

With Supa Sandy’s growing popularity and Bosoma’s dynamic artistry, many in the music industry predict that “Monyae Me” will dominate the airwaves, streaming platforms, and social media trends. DJs, influencers, and music lovers are already gearing up to make this song the next big anthem.

Supa Sandy’s evolution from a TikTok cover artist to a fully-fledged recording artist is a testament to her talent and dedication. With March 31, 2025, fast approaching, anticipation for “Monyae Me” is at an all-time high.

Be sure to stream the song on all major platforms upon release and stay connected with Supa Sandy on Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube for exclusive updates and content. This is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career!

Promoter Koolic
Promoter Koolic, founder of Brainstorm Promotion, is a key figure in Ghanaian entertainment, known for his expertise in public relations, branding, and music promotion.
ByPromoter Koolic
Guest Contributor
Promoter Koolic, founder of Brainstorm Promotion, is a key figure in Ghanaian entertainment, known for his expertise in public relations, branding, and music promotion.
