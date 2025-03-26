Ad imageAd image
News

‘I brought Amapiano to Ghana’ – Chief One

Chief One makes bold claim of bringing Amapiano to Ghana, amidst discussions on the genre's popularity in the country.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Chief one Photo Credit: Chief One/Instagram
Chief OnePhoto Credit: Chief One/Instagram

Promising Ghanaian artiste, Chief One, has boldly claimed that he introduced Amapiano to Ghana’s music scene. In an interview on HitzFM, the artiste shared his perspective, stating that he played a pivotal role in bringing the genre to the forefront of Ghanaian music.

The artist explained that his type of Amapiano was different from the original Amapiano. “I brought Amapiano to Ghana, and if you listen to my Amapiano, it’s kind of different because I fuse in our local drums before I blend the song together, creating a unique vibe”, he said.

Known for his hit songs like Novayi, Mekamo, and Du Agbe, Chief One’s unique style of blending Amapiano with traditional Ghanaian sounds, especially his incorporation of the Ewe language, has set him apart as a truly exceptional artist.

Chief one Photo Credit: Chief One/Instagram
Chief one Photo Credit: Chief One/Instagram

Ghanaians have since reacted to his claims while others opine that though Djs speared the popularity in the country, artistes like DopeNation and D-Black popularized the sound within this part of the continent.

- Advertisement -
author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Watch Agbeshie’s Amapiano song ‘Alakpator’ feat. Chief One

Is Afrobeats the most popular genre in Africa?

Vudumane – ‘Too Sexy’ is that feel-good song you’ve been waiting for

Amapiano’s Biggest Names Collaborate With House Music Legends On ‘AMAPIANO TO IBIZA’, Out Now

Album: It’s A Must by Chief One

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’
Next Article Sarkodie & Stonebwoy. Credit: The Urban Afro. TGMA: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy tie as most awarded “Artiste of the Year” in history
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA
TGMA opens errors & omissions window for 2025 Nominations
News
Paul Noun. Photo Credit: Paul Noun
Paul Noun on DSCVRY: Music with Grace & Substance
Discovery
UK-Based Kay Bryn
New music? Kay Bryn & OlivetheBoy link up in London studio
News
Rapper Beeztrap KOTM. Photo Credit: Beeztrap KOTM
Adult Tempo 128: Beeztrap KOTM delivers new song for adults
Music
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Ajey! Shatta Wale celebrates winning while critics suffer in new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii
New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’
Music
Rapper Yaw Tog
Eboso! Yaw Tog affirms his dominance on new song
Music
NPP, NDC by Safo Newman
Safo Newman expresses vulnerability in new music ‘Wope Me A’
Music
Lyricist Kojo Vypa
Kojo Vypa releases ‘Inspiration From Pains EP’
Music
DJ Lord OTB. Photo Credit: DJ Lord OTB
DJ Lord OTB returns as Official DJ for Guinness Accravaganza ‘Smooth Edition’
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music