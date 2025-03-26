‘I brought Amapiano to Ghana’ – Chief One

Promising Ghanaian artiste, Chief One, has boldly claimed that he introduced Amapiano to Ghana’s music scene. In an interview on HitzFM, the artiste shared his perspective, stating that he played a pivotal role in bringing the genre to the forefront of Ghanaian music.

The artist explained that his type of Amapiano was different from the original Amapiano. “I brought Amapiano to Ghana, and if you listen to my Amapiano, it’s kind of different because I fuse in our local drums before I blend the song together, creating a unique vibe”, he said.

Known for his hit songs like Novayi, Mekamo, and Du Agbe, Chief One’s unique style of blending Amapiano with traditional Ghanaian sounds, especially his incorporation of the Ewe language, has set him apart as a truly exceptional artist.

Chief one Photo Credit: Chief One/Instagram

Ghanaians have since reacted to his claims while others opine that though Djs speared the popularity in the country, artistes like DopeNation and D-Black popularized the sound within this part of the continent.