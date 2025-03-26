Ad imageAd image
Lynx Electronics announces the game-changing Lynx Reverb headphones

Experience clarity like never before with the Lynx Reverb headphones, offering premium audio quality and unmatched comfort in Ghana.

Lynx Reverb Headphones
Lynx Reverb HeadphonesCredit: Lynx Group

Lynx Electronics, a subsidiary of the Lynx Group, is proud to announce the Lynx Reverb—a cutting-edge headphone designed to elevate the listening experience with unmatched clarity and precision.

The Lynx Reverb represents a bold step in Ghana’s growing tech landscape, embodying Ghanaian creativity, vision, and commitment to high-quality audio technology.

Key Features of the Lynx Reverb:

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Eliminates external distractions for crystal-clear sound.
  • Three Hearing Modes: ANC On, ANC Off, and Transparency—allow users to adjust their sound environment.
  • Touch Controls: Seamless playback, volume adjustment, and track navigation with a simple tap.
  • Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity: Fast and stable pairing with a range of up to 10 meters.
  • Extended Battery Life: Provides 30 hours of playback1.5-hour fast charge, and 300+ hours of standby time.
  • 40mm Audio Drivers: Deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and a balanced, dynamic sound.
  • Ergonomic & Stylish Design: Over-ear fabric cushions, sleek black finish, grey ear pads, and a foldable, stretchable frame.
  • Durability & Portability: Reinforced metal components for longevity and a stylish mesh carrying case for easy transport.

With the tagline “Now That’s Clarity,” the Lynx Reverb isn’t just a headphone—it’s a statement of quality, focus, and lifestyle, bringing a Ghanaian vision to the global stage.

Availability & Special Offer

The Lynx Reverb will be available for purchase starting April 2025 at select retail stores nationwide and online. To celebrate the announcement, Lynx Electronics is offering a special introductory discount for a limited time. For more details or to pre-order, stay updated on future releases by following @LynxElectronics on social media.

