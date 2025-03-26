Ad imageAd image
TGMA: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are tied with the most “AOTY” wins for a solo artiste

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have solidified their dominance in Ghana's music industry with multiple Artiste of the Year accolades.

Sarkodie & Stonebwoy. Credit: The Urban Afro.
The TGMA Artiste of the Year award stands as one of the highest honours in Ghana’s music industry. Over the years, it has celebrated exceptional talents with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have claimed their positions as Ghanaian music icons.

Both hold the title of the most awarded Artiste of the Year for a solo artiste in the history of the prestigious TGMA. With Stonebwoy’s recent win in 2024, both artistes now have two Artiste of the Year accolades to their names, solidifying their dominance in Ghana’s music industry. It is worth noting that the famed music group, VIP has also won it twice in 2004 and 2011. Rap legend, Okyeame Kwame has also won in twice – one as an artist and his first as a group (Akyeame) in the inaugural edition.

The journey of the Artiste of the Year award has seen some of Ghana’s finest talents claim the top honour since its inception in 1999. Below is the list of winners over the years.

Rapperholic Sarkodi
Rapperholic Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie
  • 1999: Akyeame (Okyeame Quophi and Okyeame Kwame)
  • 2000: Daddy Lumba
  • 2001: Kojo Antwi
  • 2002: Lord Kenya
  • 2003: Kontihene
  • 2004: V.I.P
  • 2005: Bice Osei Kuffour
  • 2006: Ofori Amponsah
  • 2007: Samini
  • 2008: Kwaw Kese
  • 2009: Okyeame Kwame
  • 2010: Sarkodie
  • 2011: V.I.P
  • 2012: Sarkodie
  • 2013: R2Bees
  • 2014: Shatta Wale
  • 2015: Stonebwoy
  • 2016: E.L
  • 2017: Joe Mettle
  • 2018: Ebony Reigns
  • 2019: Unannounced
  • 2020: Kuami Eugene
  • 2021: Diana Hamilton
  • 2022: KiDi
  • 2023: Black Sherif
  • 2024: Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy at 2024 EMY Africa Awards. Photo Credit: EMY Africa Awards
The focus is still on these two titans as the 26th TGMA draws near. However, this year presents a shift as Sarkodie misses out on a nomination for Artiste of the Year, while Stonebwoysecures nine nominations, including the coveted Artiste of the Year category. Other notable nominations for Stonebwoy include Best Album/EP of the Year for “UP & RUNNI6” and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste.

Sarkodie, despite missing out on the top category, is not left out of the conversation. He has earned nods in key categories such as Best Album/EP of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste, Best Rap Performance with “BRAG”, Best Hip-Hop Song with “Amen”, and Best Hiplife Song with “No Sir.”

The 26th edition of the TGMA promises to be a memorable event as Ghanaian music lovers anticipate another night of celebration and recognition. The main awards ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

