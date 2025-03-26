Ad imageAd image
News

TGMA: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy tie as most awarded “Artiste of the Year” in history

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have solidified their dominance in Ghana's music industry with multiple Artiste of the Year accolades.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Sarkodie & Stonebwoy. Credit: The Urban Afro.
Sarkodie & Stonebwoy. Credit: The Urban Afro.

The TGMA Artiste of the Year award stands as one of the highest honours in Ghana’s music industry. Over the years, it has celebrated exceptional talents with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have claimed their positions as Ghanaian music icons.

They both hold the title of the most awarded Artiste of the Year in the history of the prestigious TGMA. With Stonebwoy’s recent win in 2024, both artists now have two Artiste of the Year accolades to their names, solidifying their dominance in Ghana’s music industry.

The journey of the Artiste of the Year award has seen some of Ghana’s finest talents claim the top honour since its inception in 1999. Below is the list of winners over the years.

Rapperholic Sarkodi
Rapperholic Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie
  • 1999: Akyeame (Okyeame Quophi and Okyeame Kwame)
  • 2000: Daddy Lumba
  • 2001: Kojo Antwi
  • 2002: Lord Kenya
  • 2003: Kontihene
  • 2004: V.I.P
  • 2005: Bice Osei Kuffour
  • 2006: Ofori Amponsah
  • 2007: Samini
  • 2008: Kwaw Kese
  • 2009: Okyeame Kwame
  • 2010: Sarkodie
  • 2011: V.I.P
  • 2012: Sarkodie
  • 2013: R2Bees
  • 2014: Shatta Wale
  • 2015: Stonebwoy
  • 2016: E.L
  • 2017: Joe Mettle
  • 2018: Ebony Reigns
  • 2019: Unannounced
  • 2020: Kuami Eugene
  • 2021: Diana Hamilton
  • 2022: KiDi
  • 2023: Black Sherif
  • 2024: Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy at 2024 EMY Africa Awards. Photo Credit: EMY Africa Awards
Stonebwoy at 2024 EMY Africa Awards. Photo Credit: EMY Africa Awards

The focus is still on these two titans as the 26th TGMA draws near. However, this year presents a shift as Sarkodie misses out on a nomination for Artiste of the Year, while Stonebwoysecures nine nominations, including the coveted Artiste of the Year category. Other notable nominations for Stonebwoy include Best Album/EP of the Year for “UP & RUNNI6” and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste.

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie, despite missing out on the top category, is not left out of the conversation. He has earned nods in key categories such as Best Album/EP of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste, Best Rap Performance with “BRAG”, Best Hip-Hop Song with “Amen”, and Best Hiplife Song with “No Sir.”

The 26th edition of the TGMA promises to be a memorable event as Ghanaian music lovers anticipate another night of celebration and recognition. The main awards ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest

TGMA opens errors & omissions window for 2025 Nominations

Open Discussion on the 26th TGMA Nominees Announcement

“Kweku Smoke is too hard…” Blaqbonez

26th TGMA: DopeNation didn’t give consent for nominations – PRO, Charterhouse

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Chief one Photo Credit: Chief One/Instagram ‘I brought Amapiano to Ghana’ – Chief One
Next Article M.anifest & AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music. ‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Lyricist Kojo Vypa
Kojo Vypa releases ‘Inspiration From Pains EP’
Music
Singer/Songwriter Muzic Mensah
Muzic Mensah drops emotional new single, ‘Heart Desire
Music
Lino Flex. Photo Credit: Lino Flex
Lino Flex sets out on a Regional Media Tour in advance of his Mega Concert
News
Samini
Samini creates a masterpiece with the Soweto Gospel Choir on ‘Chaana’
Music
G-Migos
G-Migos bring ‘Press 2’ to life in new music video
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii
New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’
Music
Rapper Yaw Tog
Eboso! Yaw Tog affirms his dominance on new song
Music
NPP, NDC by Safo Newman
Safo Newman expresses vulnerability in new music ‘Wope Me A’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Akosua Agyapong Photo Credit: Akosua Agyapong/Facebook
Introducing Some of the Industrious Ghanaian Female Creatives
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music