TGMA: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy tie as most awarded “Artiste of the Year” in history

The TGMA Artiste of the Year award stands as one of the highest honours in Ghana’s music industry. Over the years, it has celebrated exceptional talents with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have claimed their positions as Ghanaian music icons.

They both hold the title of the most awarded Artiste of the Year in the history of the prestigious TGMA. With Stonebwoy’s recent win in 2024, both artists now have two Artiste of the Year accolades to their names, solidifying their dominance in Ghana’s music industry.

The journey of the Artiste of the Year award has seen some of Ghana’s finest talents claim the top honour since its inception in 1999. Below is the list of winners over the years.

Rapperholic Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie

1999: Akyeame (Okyeame Quophi and Okyeame Kwame)

2000: Daddy Lumba

2001: Kojo Antwi

2002: Lord Kenya

2003: Kontihene

2004: V.I.P

2005: Bice Osei Kuffour

2006: Ofori Amponsah

2007: Samini

2008: Kwaw Kese

2009: Okyeame Kwame

2010: Sarkodie

2011: V.I.P

2012: Sarkodie

2013: R2Bees

2014: Shatta Wale

2015: Stonebwoy

2016: E.L

2017: Joe Mettle

2018: Ebony Reigns

2019: Unannounced

2020: Kuami Eugene

2021: Diana Hamilton

2022: KiDi

2023: Black Sherif

2024: Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy at 2024 EMY Africa Awards. Photo Credit: EMY Africa Awards

The focus is still on these two titans as the 26th TGMA draws near. However, this year presents a shift as Sarkodie misses out on a nomination for Artiste of the Year, while Stonebwoysecures nine nominations, including the coveted Artiste of the Year category. Other notable nominations for Stonebwoy include Best Album/EP of the Year for “UP & RUNNI6” and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste.

Sarkodie, despite missing out on the top category, is not left out of the conversation. He has earned nods in key categories such as Best Album/EP of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste, Best Rap Performance with “BRAG”, Best Hip-Hop Song with “Amen”, and Best Hiplife Song with “No Sir.”

The 26th edition of the TGMA promises to be a memorable event as Ghanaian music lovers anticipate another night of celebration and recognition. The main awards ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.