‘The church must have record labels’ – MOG Music

Ghanaian gospel artiste MOG Music has called on churches to establish record labels to support gospel musicians. He opines that it could prevent some gospel artistes from turning to secular music for better opportunities.

His comments follow recent criticisms by Nigeria’s Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of LoveWorld/Christ Embassy. Pastor Chris accused some gospel musicians of prioritizing fame and financial gain over ministry.

Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM, MOG Music acknowledged the emotions behind Pastor Chris’ remarks but offered a different perspective. “I think when relationships go sour or a father is pained, their comments are borne out of hurt, and it’s understandable. For me, I believe that the church must have record labels,” he said.

MOG Music. Photo Credit: Dr. Crentsil/Instagram.

He cited Kuami Eugene as an example, highlighting how the now-popular artiste started in the church. “He did a whole album in the church, and it didn’t work. Then, he went secular and became big. He’s a Presbyterian, so imagine if the church had a record label and signed Kuami Eugene. They could ensure that every Presbyterian church in Ghana and abroad is streaming and singing his songs. There would be no reason for him to move from gospel to secular,” MOG Music explained.

The conversation around gospel music and the church’s role in nurturing talent has intensified since Pastor Chris’ comments. Some have suggested that African churches should follow the model of global movements like Hillsong and Maverick City Music. These groups have successfully built record labels and bands that sell millions of albums and tour the world while maintaining strong ties to the church.

For MOG Music, the solution is not to criticize but to create an ecosystem where gospel musicians can thrive without feeling the need to seek secular platforms. “Some may be patient to go through the mail, but others would want their means to bring their music out,” he added.