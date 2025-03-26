‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has thrown his weight behind one of the country’s sensational talents, AratheJay, urging fans to rally behind him. In an earnest post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared his admiration for the young artiste.

He posted, “Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay. Incredibly talented and he has what it takes to take it to the top.”

The endorsement comes after AratheJay featured on M.anifest’s “Wine and Blues,” a track off his latest album, “New Road and Guava Trees”, which is currently charting on major streaming platforms. The song portrayed AratheJay’s vocal versatility and artistic depth.

Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay. Incredibly talented and he has what it takes to take it to the top 🤲🏿🇬🇭 — M.anifest (@manifestive) March 25, 2025

This instance is a component of AratheJay’s grander breakthrough. He’s already earned two nominations at the 26th TGMA Awards: “Best New Artist of the Year” and “Best Afropop Song” for his viral hit “Jesus Christ 2.” The nominations reflect the impact he’s made in such a short time, blending relatable storytelling with infectious melodies.

With M.anifest’s co-sign and growing industry recognition, AratheJay is in the spotlight with an undeniable buzz. Although his adventure is obviously just getting started, he has already captured the fascination of notable individuals.