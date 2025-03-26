Ad imageAd image
News

‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest

M.anifest praises AratheJay, encourages support for the sensational Ghanaian talent.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
M.anifest & AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music.
M.anifest & AratheJayCredit: Ghana Music.

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has thrown his weight behind one of the country’s sensational talents, AratheJay, urging fans to rally behind him. In an earnest post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared his admiration for the young artiste.

He posted, “Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay. Incredibly talented and he has what it takes to take it to the top.”  

The endorsement comes after AratheJay featured on M.anifest’s “Wine and Blues,” a track off his latest album, “New Road and Guava Trees”, which is currently charting on major streaming platforms. The song portrayed AratheJay’s vocal versatility and artistic depth.

This instance is a component of AratheJay’s grander breakthrough. He’s already earned two nominations at the 26th TGMA Awards: “Best New Artist of the Year” and “Best Afropop Song” for his viral hit “Jesus Christ 2.” The nominations reflect the impact he’s made in such a short time, blending relatable storytelling with infectious melodies.

- Advertisement -

With M.anifest’s co-sign and growing industry recognition, AratheJay is in the spotlight with an undeniable buzz. Although his adventure is obviously just getting started, he has already captured the fascination of notable individuals.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

TGMA: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy tie as most awarded “Artiste of the Year” in history

TGMA opens errors & omissions window for 2025 Nominations

Open Discussion on the 26th TGMA Nominees Announcement

“Kweku Smoke is too hard…” Blaqbonez

26th TGMA: DopeNation didn’t give consent for nominations – PRO, Charterhouse

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Sarkodie & Stonebwoy. Credit: The Urban Afro. TGMA: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy tie as most awarded “Artiste of the Year” in history
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Ajey! Shatta Wale celebrates winning while critics suffer in new song
Music
Bigger Than Us: Twitch 4EVA explores love and resilience on new EP
Twitch 4EVA releases sensual new song ‘4’
Music
Richard Nii Okpoti Sowah, the CEO of Rych Entertainment. Photo Credit: Richard Nii Okpoti Sowah
Rych Entertainment CEO highlights the lack of support structures for Creative Arts
News
Lino Flex. Photo Credit: Lino Flex
Lino Flex sets out on a Regional Media Tour in advance of his Mega Concert
News
HKR Manuel. Photo Credit: HKR Manuel.
HKR Manuel unveils cinematic new single “Jan. 9th, 1985”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii
New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’
Music
Rapper Yaw Tog
Eboso! Yaw Tog affirms his dominance on new song
Music
NPP, NDC by Safo Newman
Safo Newman expresses vulnerability in new music ‘Wope Me A’
Music
Lyricist Kojo Vypa
Kojo Vypa releases ‘Inspiration From Pains EP’
Music
Akosua Agyapong Photo Credit: Akosua Agyapong/Facebook
Introducing Some of the Industrious Ghanaian Female Creatives
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music