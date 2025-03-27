Ad imageAd image
Apple Music backs BhadMayors for “Up Next: Ghana”

BhadMayors, the talented brothers behind the hit single "Free My Mind", now featured on Apple Music's "Up Next".

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
BhadMayors. Photo Credit: BhadMayors.
Ghanaian music duo BhadMayors has been named the latest act to join Apple Music’s “Up Next” programme. The initiative, designed to spotlight emerging talent, adds BhadMayors to an impressive roster that has previously featured global stars like Rema, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, and Tems.

The duo, made up of brothers Paul and Samuel Debrah Afful, has seen a steady rise in 2024, propelled by their breakout single “Free My Mind” featuring AlorG. Their unique blend of Afrobeats and explosive sounds delivers an energetic and youthful sound that continues to resonate with fans.

BhadMayors recently released their debut album, “The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible” a pivotal project reflecting their ambition and artistry. The album explores themes of friendship, perseverance, self-expression, ambition, and the complexities of young love. It offers an honest look at their journey, capturing what it feels like to chase dreams while navigating life’s challenges.

BhadMayors on Apple Music Up Next. Photo Credit: BhadMayors.
Apple Music’s “Up Next” programme, launched in 2017, is renowned for curating a genre-agnostic playlist featuring promising new artists from around the world. Being part of this global platform is a significant milestone for BhadMayors, placing them in front of a larger audience and offering them the chance to build on their growing success.

